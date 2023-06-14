Barnaby Webber & Grace O’Malley-Kumar: Nottingham Attack Victims

Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were 19-year-old University of Nottingham students who died after a Nottingham attack in England that left three people dead, according to a news release from Nottingham police.

The third deceased victim is Ian Robert Coates, 65, police said.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, have now been formally identified,” Nottingham Police wrote in the release. “Ian Robert Coates, aged 65, was later found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road after he was attacked and had his van stolen.” The suspect was seen trying to get into a house on surveillance video.

“A 31-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder,” police wrote, adding in an earlier news release that the suspect killed “three people with a knife and then using a vehicle to attack three others.”

According to police, “detectives are still keeping an open mind on the motives of the attacks and a 31-year-old man is still in police custody. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Police noted: “There have been reports suggesting that police are no longer working with Counter Terrorism Policing. This is not the case, and Counter Terrorism Policing continues to work alongside Nottinghamshire Police. There have also been reports that other calls were made to Nottinghamshire Police about the suspect before he carried out the attacks in Ilkeston Road. This is not the case. ”

Both Barnaby Webber & Grace O’Malley-Kumar Were Stabbed to Death During the Nottingham Attack, Police Say

Both Webber and O’Malley-Kumar were both “found in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday having been stabbed,” police wrote.

“Barnaby, of Taunton, Somerset, was a talented young cricketer who was studying history,” police wrote.

In a statement detailed in the police news release, his family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.”

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to. He was a talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team,” the news release said. “At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.”

"I have lost my baby boy, I can't comprehend how I'm going to deal with it". Barnaby Webber’s father delivers an incredibly moving speech to his late son, as friends and family members of the Nottingham attack victims attend a vigil.#TalkTV pic.twitter.com/ydEVcG96dQ — TalkTV (@TalkTV) June 14, 2023

The Webber family statement continued:

As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made. His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve. We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation. We are so proud to release this photograph, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.

BBC reported that the suspect, who has not been named, “is originally from West Africa but had been in the UK for many years. He is not a British citizen but he had settled status, meaning he had permission to stay in the country for several years. He did not have a criminal record and was not known to the security services. It is also understood that the man has a history of mental health issues.”

Grace O’Malley-Kumar Was Described as a Talented Hockey Player & Medical Student

According to Nottingham police, O’Malley-Kumar, “a first-year medical student, was a talented hockey player who was described as ‘a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads.’ She also played for the university.”

Police quoted her family as saying, “Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady. Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.”

“We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years. Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university,” the family said, according to Nottingham police.

“She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends. We request that all media outlets stop invading our privacy while we face this sorrow,” the family added, according to the police.

Police wrote that Coates’ family “has also asked media outlets to please respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Police Released a Timeline of the Nottingham Attack

“Detectives have spent countless hours piecing together the movements that led to three people losing their lives, which includes extensive CCTV coverage and eye-witness accounts,” Nottingham police wrote in an earlier news release.

“It is known that a man attacked two University of Nottingham students with a knife on Ilkeston Road on Tuesday 13 June. A call was made to police at 4.04am. Police quickly attended and found a male and female student, aged 19, in the street unresponsive.”

They gave this timeline:

It is known that a man attacked two University of Nottingham students with a knife on Ilkeston Road on Tuesday 13 June. A call was made to police at 4.04am. Police quickly attended and found a male and female student, aged 19, in the street unresponsive. Police scene on Ilkeston Road Investigations have then revealed that a man matching the description of the suspect had attempted to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but had been denied entry. This incident was not reported to the police at the time. Police believe the suspect has then attacked a man and stolen his van. A call was received by a member of the public and upon police attendance he was found deceased on Magdala Road with knife injuries. The stolen van was then used by the suspect to run over three members of the public in the Milton Street area. One man is in hospital in a critical condition while others are believed to have suffered minor injuries. A short while later, police managed to detain the suspect by using a taser when he abandoned the vehicle and approached officers with a knife.

