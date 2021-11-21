How to Watch Baylor vs Maryland Women’s Basketball Live Online

The No. 6 ranked Baylor Bears (3-0) will head to the Xfinity Center in College Park to take on the No. 3 ranked Maryland Terrapins (5-0) on Sunday, November 21.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Baylor vs Maryland online:

Baylor vs Maryland Preview

The Bears are coming off a dominant 78-39 win over New Orleans on November 15. Center Queen Egbo led all scorers with 22 points, notching a double-double with her 11 rebounds, while NaLyssa Smith also had a double-double, netting 13 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.

“Obviously NaLyssa was a focus, there were three people around her most of the night,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen told The Waco Tribune after the game. “She (Egbo) was efficient around the rim. They were smaller, but you’ve still got to fight for the ball, and I thought she went up and fought to get offensive rebounds and gave herself a chance in that situation.”

The Bears shot 53.6% from the floor, but hit just 27.3% of their shots from 3-point range, so there’s definite room for improvement.

“I don’t think any coach is probably happy with a lot of things this time of year,” Collen added. “I think every game gives you something to look at and to work on. We just haven’t seen a lot of man-to-man defense this season, other than the opener against Texas State. Maryland’s going to play switching man and play some 3-2 and press us as well.”

On the other side, Maryland is fresh from a 108-66 beatdown of UNC Wilmington on Thursday. Five Terrapin players scored in double figures, led by guard Katie Benzan, who led all scorers with 24 points. Forward Angel Reese notched her fourth double-double in five games, finishing with 23 points and 12 boards, and Ashley Owusu chipped in 16 points in a solid team win.

“I thought with our unselfishness once we started going, we were able to show just how many weapons we have and how versatile we are,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said after the game, via The Baltimore Sun. “There’s some things defensively we still need to continue to improve on, but for the most part the effort was there.”

The Bears are averaging 78.7 points a game, while allowing 54.3 points per contest to opponents, and they’ll be facing a Maryland squad that is currently fifth in the nation in scoring, averaging 94.4 points a game. The Terrapins are surrendering 60.4 points a game, so this promises to be quite the battle.