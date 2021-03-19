How to Watch Baylor vs Hartford Basketball Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (22-2) will take on the No. 16 seed Hartford Hawks (15-8) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Baylor vs Hartford online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Baylor vs Hartford Preview

The Bears are led by a trio of talented players, with each capable of taking over any game at any given time. Guard Jared Butler is leading the way, averaging a team-high 17.1 points. He’s joined by guards MaCio Teague, who is netting 16.2 points per contest, and Davion Mitchell, who is adding 14.1 points a game. Baylor is averaging 84.4 points per game, which is third in the nation.

Baylor is coming off a disappointing and shocking 83-74 loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship. Cade Cunningham tore the Bears up, scoring a game-high 25 points in the win. Baylor also shot terribly in the loss, hitting just 29 of 75 field goals and 6-of-28 three-pointers. Now, heading into the tourney, Baylor head coach Scott Drew says his team is focused on buckling up on defense.

“We have such a mature group,” Drew said, via the Waco Tribune-Herald. “When you show them things on film, they want to learn, they want to get better. But there’s no substitute for actually being on the court practicing and repping stuff. So hopefully our rotations will be a lot tighter and our defense will be a lot more in sync like it was prior to the pause when we were really flying around and doing a great job.”

They’ll be facing a Hawks team that is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. Hartford is scoring 65.9 points a game, while surrendering 63.3, which is 24th in the nation. Hartford head coach John Gallagher knows it will take a near-miracle to upset a powerhouse like Baylor.

“Look, this is one of the two best teams in the tournament, it’s a daunting task.” Gallagher told ESPN 850. “We need Baylor to shoot bad; let’s put it on the table. They’ve got four guys that could go for 30.”

The Hawks have a solid, well-rounded attack of their own, with four players averaging in double figures, including guards Austin Williams, who leads the team with 13.7 points a game, and Traci Carter, who is netting 11.7 points per contest. Gallagher said heading into the matchup he knows what his team will have to do in order to have a shot in this one.

“Your team has to believe in three or four things that you can’t deviate from: you can’t have live ball turnovers, you can’t shoot quick shots, you have to make them guard you…We’re gonna go out there like bears and lions and try to attack them,” Gallagher added.