Baylor vs OSU Big 12 Championship Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2) will face the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1) in the Big-12 Championship on Saturday, December 4 at AT&T Stadium.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Baylor vs Oklahoma State online:

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Preview

This promises to be an evenly-matched contest. Baylor is averaging 33.4 points and 445.9 yards of offense per game, while Oklahoma State is scoring 31.8 points and totaling 409.8 yards of offense a game.

The Bears are coming off a 27-24 win over Texas Tech on November 27. Baylor QB Blake Shapen completed 20 of 34 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in the win, and he had help. Running back Abram Smith added 117 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, and wide receiver Trestan Ebner chipped in 118 yards and a score on four catches. The Bears put up 434 total yards and went nine for 19 on 4th down in the win.

“I think I look at their side of it and down the stretch they have been a confident team and they’ve really had things rolling. I think you watch the tape and it pops off, just the energy and edge that they’ve go. So I think for us, it’s going to be narrowing a focus, upping the quality of what we’re doing, right? Disregarding the stuff that ain’t really our stuff, focusing on getting the stuff that’s our stuff, getting it better and having really high standards for it, and then increasing the speed and letting it go.” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said about Oklahoma State.

On the other side, the Cowboys are fresh from a 37-33 win over Oklahoma last weekend. Quarterback Spencer Sanders went 19-30 for 214 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the win, and he added 93 yards and a score on the ground. It was one of three rushing scores for Oklahoma State, who managed a win despite turning the ball over three times.

“We’re playing a good football team that has also improved during the year. They’re a better team now than they were when we played them, this is a good football team. They have talent, they know what they’re doing. I think they’re well-coached in all phases,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Grundy, fresh from winning Big 12 Coach of the Year, said this week, adding:

“And so, if our guys don’t reprogram themselves this week, then they don’t get themselves a chance to play at the highest level Saturday morning. You just can’t. So, I mean, we don’t get any guarantees in winning the game, but we can control the guarantee that we can play at the highest level we can based on our commitment this week. And I don’t think that will be an issue. I think there’s enough maturity that these guys will prepare and practice well Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Here’s a look at the game’s key injuries: Baylor: Gerry Bohanon QB (Questionable), Kalon Barnes DB (Questionable), Christian Morgan DB (Questionable) Oklahoma State: LD Brown RB (Questionable), Braydon Johnson WR (Out), Langston Anderson WR (Out), Braden Cassity TE (Questionable), Trace Ford DE (Out).