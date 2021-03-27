Baylor vs Villanova Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (24-2) will square off against the No. 5 seed Villanova Wildcats (18-6) at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The game starts at 5:15 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Baylor vs Villanova online for free. Note that CBS games aren’t available on the March Madness Live app, so you’ll have to use one of these options instead:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Baylor vs Villanova live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Baylor vs Villanova live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV (all four will combine to broadcast every NCAA tournament game) are all included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Baylor vs Villanova live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Baylor vs Villanova live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Baylor vs Villanova Preview

Nova is fresh from an 84-61 win over North Texas last weekend. The Cats led for the majority of the game, and saw a well-rounded attack on offense, with four players scoring in double figures, led by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who notched 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win. The Wildcats beat 12th-seeded Winthrop in the first round of the tourney, and now they’ll be facing the team many have pegged to win it all.

“They’re awesome, we played them last year,” Nova coach Jay Wright said about the Bears this week. “They’ve got all the same guys back that beat us last year, and we lost a first-round draft pick. We know how good they are, but we got a few days of practice here and try to prepare. I think they’ve been one of the best teams in the country, them and Gonzaga all year. We’re going to get to play the best and that’s why you play the NCAA Tournament. You look forward to these types of games.”

The Bears boast one of the nation’s best back courts, with guards Jared Butler (14.2 points a game) and Davion Mitchell (16.9 points a game) running the show. Together with MaCio Teague, Baylor has been consistently dominant all season. The Bears lead the nation in three-point percentage (41.5), and they’ll give Villanova everything it can handle at the perimeter and beyond.

“They are team-oriented guys. They have a great chemistry,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said about his team. “They’re trying to make plays for each other instead of just getting theirs.”

“We just all sacrifice for each other on the basis that most teams with this kind of talent aren’t willing to do,” Teague added, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Everybody has a chance to eat on our team. We’re just bought in to our program.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.