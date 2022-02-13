How to Watch ‘Bel-Air’ Online

The 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting an updated reboot when “Bel-Air” drops on the Peacock TV streaming service on Sunday, February 13.

Peacock typically makes the first episode of its originals available on the free plan, but if you’re wanting to watch all future episodes of Season 1, you’ll need to sign up for the “Premium” plan, which costs $4.99 (with ads) or $9.99 (ad-free) per month:

Once signed up for Peacock Premium, you can watch “Bel-Air” on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

‘Bel-Air’ Preview





Play



Starring newcomer Jabari Banks as Will and with Will Smith on board as an executive producer, this new drama series re-imagines the 1990s sitcom that shares its name.

The Peacock press release teases:

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series “Bel-Air” imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known. Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, “Bel-Air” takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. Cooper wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer, debuting the video on social media in March 2019. The trailer, which currently has nearly 7 million views on YouTube, caught the attention of Smith, and in a reaction video Smith called the film and idea brilliant.

The rest of the ensemble cast includes

Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks”

Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks”

Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks”

Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks”

Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks”

Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey”

Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz”

Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa”

The show also features Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, Joe Holt, April Parker Jones, SteVonte Hart, Scottie Thompson, and Charlie Hall in recurring roles.

“At its heart, ‘Bel-Air’ is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family. We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy,” said executive producers and co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson in a statement.

“Bel-Air” drops Sunday, February 13 on Peacock.