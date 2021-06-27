Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Romelu Lukaku and Belgium take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in a UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 matchup in Seville on Sunday. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the match online.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Belgium vs Portugal and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on ESPN or ABC) online:

Belgium vs Portugal Preview

The Red Devils came away from the group stage with the maximum amount of points, with the reward being a matchup with defending Euro champ Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the way for Portugal to the knockout round with five goals as his team picked up a win and a draw. It was enough for third place in a group that also included Germany and France.

“Cristiano is one of the best ever to play this sport and we all respect him. Obviously, he’s not a one-man team but I think all defenders who’ve played against him have to be aware of his quality,” Belgium’s Jan Vertonghen said. “His game has changed, positionally, over the last couple of years but he’s a legend and a very good player — and we’ll be ready.”

Ronaldo is relentless in his pursuit of the back of the net, so Belgium will need a full team effort to keep him off the scoresheet.

“What’s the best way to stop Ronaldo? As a team,” Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld said. “That has always been our strength. I know the media focus on Cristiano but they have so much quality. We should not underestimate Bernardo Silva – he’s an incredible player – and Diogo Jota. They have a lot of guys who can score a goal out of nowhere. We certainly do not underestimate them.”

Portugal has their own threats to worry about, including Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

“Belgium are very compact; they showed that in the group stage, but we will try to impose our game and our strengths on them, and take advantage of any lapses. [Kevin] De Bruyne is not the only dangerous man, but if he has space he is even more dangerous. But if all of them get space, they will play calmly and that will make our job difficult.”

Portugal has won three of the last five against Belgium, the other two games ending in draws. Belgium is a favorite to win this one, coming in at -140 to advance. Portugal is +115 to win the game. The total for the matchup is set at 2.5 goals.

Predicted Lineups (Per UEFA.com)

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, T. Hazard; Carrasco, Lukaku, E. Hazard

Out: Castagne (face), Chadli (illness)

Misses next match if booked: T. Hazard

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Palhinha, Renato Sanches, João Moutinho; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

Misses next match if booked: Rúben Dias

