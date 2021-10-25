Below Deck Season 9 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Popular reality show “Below Deck” returns for its ninth season on Monday, October 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Below Deck” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Below Deck” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Bravo, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Below Deck” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bravo is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Below Deck” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Below Deck” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Below Deck’ Season 9 Preview





Play



Your First Look at Below Deck Season 9 | Bravo First Officer Eddie Lucas and Chef Rachel Hargrove are back, but when an unexpected delay leaves Captain Lee Rosbach stranded on an island, can the crew come together under the management of a new captain? Watch the new season of Below Deck, October 25th at 9/8c on Bravo. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES… 2021-08-19T17:30:00Z

The long-running reality show at sea “Below Deck” is back with a new season of oceanic fun for the crew members of super yacht My Seanna. The ninth season promises to be full of drama, as Eddie Lucas takes over his new job as first officer.

The Bravo press release teases:

Set on the stunning waters of St. Kitts in the Caribbean, superyacht My Seanna welcomes back veterans Eddie Lucas, in his new role as first officer, alongside chef Rachel Hargrove who is ready to redeem herself after a memorable last charter season. A fresh crop of yachties include new chief stewardess Heather Chase, stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsey and Wes O’Dell. When an unexpected delay leaves Captain Lee stranded on land, Captain Sean Meagher steps in to oversee the ship with a “hands-on” management style catching the crew off guard and yearning for the “Stud of the Sea’s” swift return. Fresh off his promotion, Eddie’s new role as first officer gets derailed when he quickly realizes he might have to pull double duty on deck if he wants his team to succeed. Chief stew Heather is eager to deliver her guests an unforgettable experience, but when one of her stews becomes severely unmotivated, she must hustle to pick up the slack and maintain her five-star service. In order to move forward, chef Rachel must tend to some unsavory leftover beef with Eddie from last season. As department “boat-mances” blossom, alliances form and bonds are broken, this crew proves the Caribbean seas are as choppy as they are clear.

The premiere episode is titled “One Step Closer to World Domination” and its description teases, “An unfamiliar face welcomes the My Seanna crew aboard; Heather’s frustrations build when she is confronted with a difficult task; Eddie struggles to bring his team up to speed while also dealing with changes in the wheelhouse.”

Then on November 1 comes episode two, titled “Boat Daddy.” Its description teases, “Capt. Sean’s hands-on managerial style continues to frustrate Eddie; the staff works hard to pull off an elaborate beach picnic for the guests; Fraser feels pulled in multiple directions by Heather; on the first night out, two crew members hook up.”

As has been the custom in recent seasons, each week after the premiere, a recap of the previous week’s episode will air before the new episode. These recap episodes will feature bonus footage, extended scenes and never-before-seen content.

“Below Deck” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.