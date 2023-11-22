Body Cam Video Shows Moments After Man Opens Fire in Ohio Walmart

Benjamin Charles Jones was named as the 20-year-old suspect from Dayton accused of shooting four people inside a Walmart store in Beavercreek, Ohio, on November 20, 2023. Police body cam video showed an officer rushing into the store only to declare, “the shooter’s down.”

“The gunman shot and injured four adult victims, three females and one male. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, three victims were listed in stable condition. One victim remained in critical, yet stable condition,” the Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a news release.

“Tragedy struck our beloved community Monday evening,” said Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone, in the police release. “In the face of adversity, the strength of our community shines through. I extend my deepest gratitude to our first responders, especially the Beavercreek Police Department and Beavercreek Township Fire Department, as well as all the collaborating jurisdictions whose swift and coordinated efforts undoubtedly saved lives and minimized the impact of this devastating event. Together, we unite in support and resilience during these challenging moments.”

The suspect is deceased.

Police in Beavercreek Received a 911 Call of a Male Who Walked Into Walmart With a Long Gun & Then Began Shooting

WATCH: Police bodycam video shows the moment officers entered the Beavercreek Walmart after Monday night's shooting pic.twitter.com/j8vfI4pvWz — Dayton 24/7 Now (@dayton247now) November 21, 2023

The body cam video shows an officer running into the store asking people, “where’s he at,” because discovering the suspect in an office area. The body was blurred out.

The Beavercreek Police Department dispatch center “received the first 911 call of a male who walked into Walmart with a Hi-Point .45-caliber carbine long gun on November 20, 2023, at 8:36 p.m. As the dispatcher was gathering information, the caller stated the man, later identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones, of Dayton, Ohio, began shooting,” police wrote.

“Officers were dispatched within one minute and the first two officers arrived on scene at 8:39 p.m. Beavercreek Police officers heard a gunshot and advanced toward the threat, locating the shooter who was on the ground with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 8:42 p.m. No responding police officers discharged their firearms,” the release said.

“Medics with the Beavercreek Township Fire Department were staged at 8:39 p.m. and arrived on scene at 8:43 p.m., with transports to local hospitals occurring minutes later. During this time, officers with the Beavercreek Police Department, along with the assistance of several local agencies, continued to clear the building and secured the scene at 9:14 p.m.,” the release said.

The Police Chief commended First Responders & Dispatchers for Their Quick Response

Beavercreek officials identify the Walmart shooter as 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones of Dayton, Ohio. Police found him dead in the store after he apparently shot himself. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/v3L6tajX93 — Madeline Ottilie (@OttilieMadeline) November 21, 2023

“I want to commend our dispatchers, officers, and fire personnel for their quick response to confront the threat and treat the victims within minutes of the first call,” said Acting Beavercreek Police Chief Chad Lindsey in the news release. “Our prayers go out to the victims and their families of this tragic event, as well as all those who have been impacted by the senseless violence that occurred last night.”

He added that the Along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and FBI “responded to assist with evidence collection, which is ongoing.”

“The Beavercreek Police Department would like to thank its law enforcement partners for their assistance and support during this tragedy, as well as the support the department continues to receive from the community,” said Lindsey in the release.

“In the wake of this incident, our focus extends beyond the immediate response,” said Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum in the police release. “The well-being of our police officers and first responders is paramount. Our police wellness programs and established protocols are actively engaged to support them as they deal with the emotional impact of this event.”

The release notes “The FBI is requesting any information regarding Jones. To leave a tip, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.”

