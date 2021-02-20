Berchelt vs Valdez Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Oscar Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs) will look to upset WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) in The Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the United States, the undercard (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be exclusively on ESPN+, and the main card (10 p.m. ET) will be on both ESPN+ and regular ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Berchelt vs Valdez and all the fights online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The only way to watch both the undercard and the main card is through ESPN+:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has coverage of most Top Rank fights, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Berchelt vs Valdez and all the other fights live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

ESPN is included in every AT&T TV channel package, but the “Choice” and above packages also come with HBO Max and NBA League Pass, which is the best perk any streaming service is offering right now. Plus, you can include any package you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select a channel package, you’ll see that–if you’re a new customer–you don’t owe anything. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Berchelt vs Valdez main card live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Berchelt vs Valdez main card live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Berchelt vs Valdez main card live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Berchelt vs Valdez main card live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Berchelt vs Valdez main card live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Berchelt vs Valdez Preview

Valdez, a former WBO featherweight champion who has never lost, remains the underdog largely due to the fact that Berchelt has two inches of height on him, along with a five-inch advantage when it comes to reach. Still, the 30-year-old Valdez remains undeterred.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of this moment, fighting for the WBC world title; this is my chance,” Valdez said.

“A lot of people think Berchelt is going to have an easy fight, a walk in the park, as they say. But I’m ready for the test. I’ve prepared not only physically but mentally as well. I can’t wait to step in the ring. I’ve prepared with a Plan A and a Plan B,” Valdez added. “I know Berchelt has the reach advantage because he’s the taller fighter, but sometimes, he doesn’t use his reach… Sometimes, he likes to go head to head and fight on the inside. That’s what we’re prepared for.”

As WBO featherweight champion from 2016-19, Valdez defended his title successfully in six consecutive fights before he chose to move up a weight division, thus vacating the featherweight belt. Now, as a super featherweight, he has won two straight and will face his biggest challenge Saturday.

For his part, this will be the seventh title defense for the 29-year-old Berchelt, and he thinks a win against Valdez could catapult him into a higher realm of fighters:

“Oscar is a great fighter and I think this fight will take me to the next level. It’s going to make me one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world,” Berchelt said.

“I have the skills, I have the boxing ability and I have a good corner,” Berchelt added. “The fans should not miss this fight because it’s going to be very explosive. Everyone knows what happens when two Mexicans get in the ring. It’s going to be a very explosive fight and that’s why they should not miss it.”

Berchelt is the favorite to win, but this has all the makings of an instant classic, particularly considering how competitive each fighter has been in recent years. Here’s a look at how they have both performed in their last five fights:

Miguel Berchelt:

Eleazer Valenzuela – NC, November 2020

Jason Sosa – WIN by KO, February 2019

Francisco Vargas – WIN by TKO after 6, November 2019

Miguel Roman – WIN by TKO 9, March 2018

Jonathan Victor Barrios – WIN by TKO, June 2018

Oscar Valdez: