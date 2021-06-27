BET Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 BET Awards are airing live Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 BET Awards online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The 2021 BET Awards are declaring 2021 to be “the year of the Black woman” and as such, will “celebrate and honor their immense impact on the culture,” according to BET’s press release.

The awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will celebrate the best in Black art from the past year. Queen Latifah will be given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021.

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence,” said Henson in a statement. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

“Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist,” added Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “The BET Awards is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”

The nominees are as follows:

Album of the year:

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best female R&B / pop artist:

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best male R&B / pop artist:

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best female hip hop artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist:

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Best new artist:

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best collaboration:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best group:

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET HER award:

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Viewer’s choice award:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the year:

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video director of the year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best international act:

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Best movie:

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best actress:

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best actor:

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars award:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award:

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the year award:

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

The 2021 BET Awards air live Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.