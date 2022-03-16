‘Beyond the Edge’ Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

The new “Celebrity Survivor” show “Beyond the Edge” premieres Wednesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch “Beyond the Edge” online for free:

If you’ve always wanted to see if celebrities could hack it on “Survivor,” you’re in luck. “Beyond the Edge” is taking nine famous faces and putting them through a grueling adventure challenge.

The CBS press release teases:

“Beyond the Edge” features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone. From the producers of “Naked and Afraid” comes the most intense celebrity adventure ever attempted, where only teamwork, perseverance and finding the inner strength they never knew they possessed can get them through another day and raise money for their chosen charities. For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the “Beyond the Edge” champion and take home the most money for their charity.

“’Beyond the Edge’ is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted,” said executive producer Greg Goldman in a statement. “The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks – the harsh jungles of Panama – and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

The cast and their charities are as follows:

“American Idol” finalist Lauren Alaina, a country superstar playing for the Next Door charity

Former NFL player Ray Lewis, a Super Bowl MVP playing for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Country star Craig Morgan, the “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer playing for Operation Finally Home

Former NBA player Metta World Peace, an NBA champion playing for The Artest University

Cover girl Paulina Porizkova, a supermodel playing for the ACLU Foundation

Former NFL player Mike Singletary, also a former NFL head coach playing for Changing Our Perspective

“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin, an actress playing for Girls Inc

TV personality Colton Underwood, a former “Bachelor” star playing for the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation

TV personality Eboni K. Williams, a “Real Housewives of New York City” star playing for Safe Horizons

“Beyond the Edge” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.