How to Watch Bill Cosby Showtime Documentary Online

W. Kamau Bell examines the fall of Bill Crosby with a “conversation about the man, his career and his crimes” in a four-part documentary series, “We Need to Talk About Cosby.” It premieres Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don't have cable or don't have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch "We Need to Talk About Cosby" streaming live or on-demand online:

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Preview





Play



We Need To Talk About Cosby (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Series Writer/director W. Kamau Bell’s exploration of Bill Cosby’s descent from “America’s Dad” to alleged sexual predator. Comedians, journalists and Cosby survivors have a candid, first of its kind conversation about the man, his career and his crimes. Watch the premiere on Sunday, January 30th on SHOWTIME. #SHOWTIME #WeNeedToTalkAboutCosby Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: goo.gl/esCMib… 2022-01-19T17:57:50Z

Comedian and television host W. Kamau Bell steps behind the camera to direct the important docuseries “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” which examines comedy’s uncomfortable relationship with Bill Cosby, the beloved comedian who was accused of drugging and raping dozens of women.

The Showtime press release reads:

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” offers an in-depth look at the revolutionary career and personal descent of Bill Cosby, the renowned comedian, actor, philanthropist and African American icon, who for decades was revered as “America’s Dad,” but has now gained infamy as a criminal defendant in a sexual-assault prosecution. The series explores the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable global influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their most personal, harrowing encounters with Cosby. Through archival footage, Cosby reveals who he may have been all along – the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African American people but to all people. The four-parter sheds new light on Cosby’s cultural contributions and impact at the height of his disgrace – accused of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery and other misconduct by more than 60 women as far back as nearly 60 years. Bell, who grew up idolizing Cosby, unpacks how Cosby’s desire for power, which propelled his professional success, could be the same driving force that motivated his alleged crimes against women. “We Need to Talk About Cosby” peels back complex layers, portraying the genius performer, philanthropist and role model, contrasted by the accused sexual predator that now defines him. It offers viewers the chance to reconsider Cosby’s mark in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism and white supremacy are shaping how we re-evaluate sex, power and agency.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Bell talked about how he is drawn to complicated subject matter.

“There’s something about me … that is drawn to complicated conversations, and drawn to figuring out, how can we learn from these things so that we don’t have to keep having this conversation over again, or keep avoiding this conversation?” said Bell, adding, “I’m still experiencing fear for when this comes out in a wide way, how people respond to it. Some people I know are going to hate it and never even watch it. … there’s all sorts of people who are engaged in the idea that none of this has happened. For me, this film only gets made because this conversation is so hard to have.”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” premieres Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.