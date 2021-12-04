Bing Bong Song on TikTok Goes Viral

What’s the Bing Bong song trend on TikTok? The phrase sent a lot of people googling the phrase “bing bing bong” or “bing bong.” It’s a viral trend that emerged out of videos in New York.

The viral trend stems from the TikTok page sidetalknyc. The page has 3 million followers. “New York’s one-minute street show FULL EPISODES ON IG @sidetalknyc 🗽” its caption reads.

The page has popularized the phrases “bing bong” and “Joe Byron.” The phrases has popped up in the page’s street interviewers with New Yorkers, sending them viral.

According to Distractify, bing bong is “the official slogan of New York at this point.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bing Bong Refers to Subway Doors Closing



According to Indy100, the page is run by Trent Simonian and Jack Byrne, described as “two young students,” who have popularized the phrases “bing bong” and “Joe Byron.”

The focus of their page is short videos featuring unusual interviews with people on the streets of New York.

According to ESPN, a Knicks fan named Jordie Bloom sent the “bing bong” phrase viral when he was interviewed by Simonian and Byrne. It’s become a “slogan” for Knicks fans, according to ESPN, which described Simonian and Byrne as New York University students who have also interviewed celebrities like Lil Uzi Vert, Bella Hadid and A$AP Rocky.

Here’s a tweet from the Knicks’ official Twitter page.

Bing bong pic.twitter.com/Rb7NrB15OA — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 23, 2021

Bloom told ESPN: “The phrase is derived from the subway doors closing: ‘Stand clear of the closing doors please; bing-bong.'” It’s also based on a song “Bing Bong” by rapper Nem, he told ESPN. According to Distractify, the Knicks themselves, including at least one player, have now used the phrase.

Joe Byron Refers to Joe Biden

What is the phrase Joe Byron about? It’s used in the videos too. It stands for Joe Biden, according to Know Your Meme, and is a bit similar to the viral phrase Let’s Go Brandon.

In September 2021, Simonian and Bryne were on Coney Island doing interviews when people started shouting Bing Bong and then a man shouted, “Joe Byron!” Know Your Meme reported.

The men also have a popular YouTube channel where videos with both phrases were posted. Their YouTube channel describes them as, “New York’s one-minute street show. Created by Trent Simonian and Jack Byrne.”





Play



Coney Island's Finest – Sidetalk Episode 60 Nems (@nems_fyl) aka “The Mayor of Coney Island” shows us around his neighborhood Follow @sidetalknyc on Instagram instagram.com/sidetalknyc 2021-04-10T17:43:11Z

“What do you wanna tell Joe Byron right now?” is the line contained in one of the videos. The videos have gone viral on TiKTok especially. In one Coney Island video, a man shouts, “F*** ya life, Bing Bong!” which has gone viral.

The men have used Coney Island as a backdrop for interviews several times.





Play



A Coney Island Thanksgiving – Sidetalk Episode 88 Thanksgiving in Coney Island with Nems (@nems_fyl), Mr. Hard Hat (@mrhardhateverything_fyl), and the rest of the Coney Island Crew Follow @sidetalknyc on Instagram instagram.com/sidetalknyc 2021-11-25T18:53:00Z

On TikTok, people have used the phrase Joe Byron in their own videos, taking an audio clip from the original.

