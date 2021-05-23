How to Watch Black Monday Season 3 Online Without Cable

Dark comedy “Black Monday” is back with its third season on Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “Black Monday” streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “Black Monday” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Black Monday” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Black Monday” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Black Monday” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Black Monday’ Season 3 Preview

Black Monday Season 3 (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIMEYou can kick them out of Wall Street, but the hustle NEVER ends. See what antics Mo, Dawn, and Blair are up to on the new season of Black Monday. Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. Watch the Season 3 premiere on May 23 at 10/9c on SHOWTIME. #BlackMonday Subscribe to the SHOWTIME… 2021-04-30T18:44:06Z

Don Cheadle leads an all-star cast in this dark comedy about the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history, which happened on October 19, 1987.

In season two, Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) took control of the TBD Group, while Keith (Paul Scheer) and Mo (Cheadle) fled to Florida after their misdeeds. “Along the way, Blair used a congressman, Dawn used a college fund honcho, Keith got used by the Leighman Brothers and Tiff (Casey Wilson) used her Georgina Jeans capital on a hot new trend – skants! In the end, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co. What lies in store for him, his band of underdogs and his enemies will all play out in season three,” teases the Showtime press release.

The season three premiere is titled “TEN!” and its description reads, “Mo makes his first discovery as a jazz producer; Dawn’s still serving time for masterminding Black Monday; Blair learns the hard way how to play politics; Keith discovers that the late Lenny Leighman has some big follicles to fill.”

In an interview with TVLine, Cheadle teased that for all the characters, “all the sins of the past [are] coming back to haunt them” in season three.

“They have a lot of scar tissue and are always trying to fill some hole in their lives,” Cheadle said. “I think most people who live this big and are always this bombastic are covering for something. If you can’t just chill and be, there’s probably a reason for that.”

Scheer also said that the whole season revolves around a murder.

“This season is a big murder mystery,” said Scheer. “It starts off in our first episode, and then it starts tracking throughout the season. Hopefully, people are going to try to figure out who it is, because it is a person that has been on the show at one point in the last three years.”

“Black Monday” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.