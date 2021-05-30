How to Watch League One Playoff Final in USA

A Championship promotion is on the line for both squads Sunday when Blackpool takes on Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium in the League One Playoff final.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Blackpool vs Lincoln City live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will also have Sunday’s League Two playoff final, as well as dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Blackpool vs Lincoln City live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Blackpool vs Lincoln City Preview

Blackpool has five wins and a draw in its last six matches, while the Imps are 2-2-2 over their previous six. Lincoln City is coming off a 2-1 loss to Sunderland, but Tom Hopper’s second-half header gave the Imps a 3-2 aggregate win. Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton praised his squad after the match for its resilience in the second half, as it came from behind and delivered just enough to propel the team forward with Hopper’s goal.

“I was really disappointed with the first half, I did not recognize us as a team,” Appleton said. “I just wanted to see personalities, be brave and get on the ball, pass the ball and we got that in the second half. I just said that to them at the end that we have passed a massive test in the second half because we were up against it in the first half. We had a lot of young players who had not experienced that before.”

Conor McGrandles and Joe Walsh were subbed in after the first half by Appleton, who credited them both after the match. “They were outstanding, they changed the game and you need and want that from your subs,” Appleton said. “Sometimes you do not get the impact that you want, but today they gave us the impact we needed.”

On the other side, Blackpool has been white-hot of late, most recently settling for a 3-3 draw against Oxford United in the semifinals to get to this point. Elliot Embleton, Jerry Yates and Kenny Dougall scored for the Seasiders, whose manager, Neil Critchley, couldn’t be more proud of his team’s result.

“It’s been such a difficult time for everyone in this country and we wanted to bring some pride back to the people of this town,” Critchley said this week. “This team has gone some way in giving the people of Blackpool some hope and excitement. We want that to continue. We’re still not finished, we have a job to do. We want to go to Wembley and win to give the supporters a special day.”

A great deal will be on the line for both squads, with a championship promotion at the top of the list. Here are the projected starting lineups for both teams:

Blackpool: Chris Maxwell, Ollie Turton, Daniel Ballard, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Stewart, Kenny Dougall, Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms, Jerry Yates.

Lincoln City: Alex Palmer, Regan Poole, Joe Walsh, Timothy Eyoma, Tayo Edun, Conor McGrandles, Liam Bridcutt, Jorge Grant, Brennan Johnson, Tom Hopper, Morgan Rogers.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.