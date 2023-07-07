Blair Featherman AKA ‘Poolside Karen’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blair Featherman is a Lakewood, Colorado, feng shui consultant who was named by Daily Mail and on TikTok as the woman dubbed “Poolside Karen” who is seen in a viral TikTok video trashing Mexicans.

At one point in the viral video the woman identified as Feather says, “You don’t even know what Hermes is!”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Video Shows a Woman Identified as Blair Featherman Calling a Mexican Party ‘Trash’ & Stating, ‘You Don’t Even Know What Hermes Is’

The video was posted to TikTok on July 6, 2023, by @jadeserie. It’s captioned, “racist Karen. Do your thing.” The TikTok user wrote, “According to this karen all mexicans are low class. I hope this video is found by her coworkers, family and friends. Acting like this at family BBQ with children is absolutely disgusting. #VozDosCriadores #casamigos #karensgoingwild #karensoftiktok #karens.”

“You have a f****** Mexican party in a pool, trash,” she says in the video, adding, “You can’t just record me.”

She also tells people to “go back down to Denver.”

“Get the f*** out of here!” a person responds.

“I live here!” she says. “Nowhere where you came from, wherever you came from, you f****** lowclass slime!”

She then added, “You’re wearing it at the pool, you idiot. You don’t even know what Hermès is!”

With a second video that includes captions, the TikTok user wrote, “Its so sad when your racially profiled just because of your skin color. We recieved so much support from the last video posted. Lets keep comments appropriate so we can continue to spread awareness. Justice will be served when we recieve an apology. (Which we still havent) #lakewoodcolorado #racialprofiling #karensgoingwild #stopracism #blairfeatherman.”

2. Blair Featherman Worked in ‘Home Staging’ & ‘Feng Shui & Entertainment Decor,’ According to a Social Media Page in Her Name

Featherman’s LinkedIn page is now deleted. A cache of the page said she worked in kitchen and design sales in Denver, Colorado.

A Twitter page in her name is also deleted. A cache of that page associated her with an art gallery in Denver. The page was called @blairsellsart.

Her Pinterest page is still active. “Redesign, Home Staging, Interior Design, Feng Shui and Entertainment Decor; Home Office Nursery,” it says. A website linked in that page to a business is now deleted.

3. An Art Gallery Where Blair Featherman Once Worked Condemned ‘Any Actions or Statements Expressing Hatred or Racism’

The deleted Twitter page said that Featherman worked for the Master’s Gallery in Denver, but that gallery says she hasn’t worked for the company for more than five years.

“It has come to our attention that a former employee has appeared on social media expressing hateful and offensive statements,” the Masters Gallery said in a statement obtained by Daily Beast.

“Master’s Gallery Denver has not employed this individual for over 5 years and condemns any actions or statements expressing hatred or racism.”

4. Online Records Show Blair Loxley Featherman With Past Addresses in Colorado, California & Pennsylvania

Online records give Featherman’s address as Lakewood, Colorado. They say she is 49 years old. She previously lived in Santa Monica, California, Pennsylvania, and in a variety of other communities throughout Colorado.

Her full name is Blair Loxley Featherman, per online records.

5. The Police Were Called After the Incident, Reports Say

Daily Mail reported that police were called to the scene, but it was not clear what happened as a result.

Heavy has contacted Lakewood, Colorado, police for additional details.

READ NEXT: Nahel Merzouk, the Teen Shot & Killed by French Police