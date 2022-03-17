How to Watch Boise State vs Memphis Online Free

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway makes his NCAA tournament debut as the Tigers (21-10) meet Boise State (27-7) for a compelling 8 vs. 9 matchup on Thursday afternoon.

The game (1:45 p.m. ET) will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Boise State vs Memphis online:

Boise State vs Memphis Preview

Former Memphis player, now head coach, Penny Hardaway successfully guided the No. 9 seed Tigers to end its eight-year NCAA tournament drought. That’s the Tigers squad that stumbled to three and four-game losing streaks during the regular season.

“Those games flashed right in there and it was just, ‘Man, how far we’ve come,'” Hardaway said according to Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “We’re a totally different team.”

The Tigers reached the American Athletic Conference championship but lost 71-53 to No. 18 Houston on Sunday, March 13. Now, the Tigers just have to tangle with a No. 8 seed Boise State squad in the NCAA tournament that comes in poised to make a run. The Broncos earned the program’s highest NCAA tournament seed ever and the program’s highest top 25 ranking ever at No. 23 in the poll.

BSU won the Mountain West Conference regular season and tournament titles. The Broncos edged San Diego State 53-52 for the crown on March 12. A defensive stop by the Broncos sealed the deal.

What an ending! Boise State defeats San Diego State for its first-ever Mountain West tournament trophy (via @CBBonFOX) pic.twitter.com/q9nYiHzaUA — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 13, 2022

“This will be a team that we will all remember for a long time and probably this community will remember,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said per Idaho 6 News’ Steve Dent.

Senior forward Abu Kigab hopes to create more memories for Broncos fans. He leads the Broncos in scoring with 14.7 points per game. Kigab also averages 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

“He is the thermostat when you walk into the room, he sets the temperature,” Rice said per Dent. “It’s important to have a guy like that.”

Broncos senior guard Marcus Shaver scores 13.6 points per game for second on the team in scoring. Shaver also averages 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Fellow senior guard Emmanuel Akot also averages double figures with 10.7 points per game. Akot also averages 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

For Memphis, 6-foot-11 freshman center Jalen Duren has been a tough matchup for teams. Duren averages 12.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game. He injured his wrist in the conference semifinals on March 12 but returned for the championship game on Sunday.

The NBA draft prospect can put up some monster numbers. He scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds against UCF during the AAC tournament on March 12.

Best game of the season for Jalen Duren in Memphis' crucial AAC tournament win over UCF with 21 points, 20 rebounds. Showed an impressive combo of skill, power and aggressiveness on both ends of the floor, including an array of jumpers, contested rebounds and ferocious dunks. pic.twitter.com/npkiyAR1Un — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 12, 2022

Tigers senior forward Deandre Williams compliments Duren in the front court with 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.8 assists per contest. Junior guard Lester Quinones has been solid for the Tigers this season with 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.