Brazil vs Peru Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Brazil will host Peru in a Group A showdown at Copa America 2021 in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, June 17.

In the United States, the match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast), TUDN (Spanish) and UniMas (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Brazil vs Peru (and every other Copa America 2021 match, which are all on either Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision or UniMas) online:

Brazil vs Peru Preview

Brazil is coming off a 3-0 win over Venezuela in the tournament opener on Sunday. The Venezuelan side was without 13 players after a COVID-19 outbreak hit the team, so Brazil wasn’t faced with too daunting of a challenge.

A Marquinhos goal gave the Brazilians the early lead, while Neymar scored on a penalty kick and Gabriel Barbosa put in the third and final goal for Brazil in the victory.

“We are a great team, we have great players. The coach and the coaching staff are doing great work. If the World Cup started today Brazil would be ready,” Brazilian midfielder Fred said heading into the match this week. “At this Copa America coach Tite can give chances in the team, that’s important. He always talks about it, about us being ready when the opportunity comes.”

On the other side, Peru is one of just two teams (Uruguay is the other) that has yet to see action in the group stage of the tournament. Ricardo Garec’s squad has just one win in its last six matches, going 1-1-4, with a goal differential of -8. Peru is currently in last place for World Cup 2022 classification, and the team would love nothing more than to pull off a huge upset here.

Here’s a look at the rosters and potential starting lineups for both squads:

Peru possible starting lineup: Gallese, Advincula, Ramos, Abram, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun, Carillo, Pena, Cueva, Lapadula

Brazil possible starting lineup: Alisson, Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Lodi, Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta, Neymar, Jesus, Richarlison

Rosters:

Peru:

Goalkeepers (3): Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), Carlos Cáceda (Melgar), José Carvallo (Universitario)

Defenders (10): Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Luis Abram (Vélez Sarsfield), Jhilmar Lora (Sporting Cristal), Christian Ramos (Club UCV), Anderson Santamaría (Atlas), Alexander Callens (New York City FC), Miguel Araujo (FC Emmen), Miguel Trauco (Saint Ettiene), Marcos López (San Jose Earthquakes), Renzo Garcés (Club UCV)

Midfielders (9): Martín Tavara (Sporting Cristal), Sergio Peña (FC Emmen), Christian Cueva (Al-Fateh), Wilder Cartagena (Godoy Cruz), Renato Tapia (RC Celta), André Carrillo (Al Hilal FC), Yoshimar Yotún (Cruz Azul), Alexis Arias (Melgar), Raziel García (Cienciano).

Forwards (4): Luis Iberico (Melgar), Alex Valera (Universitario), Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento), Santiago Ormeño (Club León).

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Emerson (Chelsea), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica), Marquinhos (PSG), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid) Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards:Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Everton (Benfica), Vinicius (Real Madrid), Neymar (PSG).

