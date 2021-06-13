Brazil vs Venezuela Copa America 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Brazil and Venezuela are set to kick off the 47th edition of the Copa América tournament on Sunday from Estádio Nacional de Brasília.

In the United States, the match (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English broadcast), TUDN (Spanish) and Univision (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Brazil vs Venezuela (and every other Copa America 2021 match, which will be on either Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision or UniMas) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package. Univision, UniMas and TUDN are also available in the Latino package. Both packages can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Brazil vs Venezuela live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets), FS1 and Univision are included in every one, while FS2, UniMas and TUDN are in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Brazil vs Venezuela live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Fox (live in most markets) and FS1 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while FS2 is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the Fox channels needed for Copa America 2021, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue plus Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Brazil vs Venezuela live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Brazil vs Venezuela live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Brazil vs Venezuela live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Brazil vs Venezuela Preview

Brazil was already set to be a favorite against Venezuela in the opening match of the Copa America tournament. However, a dozen positive COIVD-19 tests will have Venuezela severely shorthanded for the matchup against the reigning champions.

“The 12 members of the delegation include players and members of the backroom staff,” said a statement from the Health Secretariat in Brasilia, where the game will take place. “All are asymptomatic, isolated in individual rooms, and are being monitored by the CONMEBOL team and local health officials.”

Things have not been smooth for Brazil either away from the pitch. There have been calls growing for manager Tite to step down, with the possibility that his players could boycott the tournament in their host country.

“We reiterate our respect over the situation and for that reason, the coaching staff and players will provide their opinion,” Tite said. “We have pride in what we do and we know the importance of the national team.

“I have much respect for my job and for the Brazilian national team and we are fighting to qualify for the World Cup, and the best way to demonstrate that is do the best job possible.”

Rogerio Caboclo, President of the Brazilian Football Confederation, denied that there was a boycott being called for.

“The players never mentioned a boycott of the Copa America, this never happened at any moment [speaking about the meeting with the players]. And I never wanted to replace Tite, the coaching staff. We’ll all be together in the 2022 World Cup, and to win,” Caboclo said.

On the field, Brazil has been dominant, winning seven straight and keeping a clean sheet in all but one of those games. Venezuela has gone 1-4-1 in its last six, which included a 1-0 loss to Brazil.

Brazil possible lineup: Alisson; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Lucas Paquetá, Casemiro, Fred; Richarlison, Roberto Firmino/Gabriel Barbosa; Neymar Jr.

Venezuela possible lineup: Joel Graterol; Alexander González, Nahuel Ferraresi, Jhon Chancellor, Mikel Villanueva, Roberto Rosales; Jefferson Savarino, Junior Moreno, Tomás Rincón, Rómulo Otero; Josef Martínez.

Brazil is -1,400 to come away with the victory. The total for the match is 2.5 goals.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.