Brazil vs Peru Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Defending champions Brazil takes on Peru in the semifinals of the Copa America on Monday. Here’s how you can watch a live stream of the match if you’re in the US.

In the United States, the match (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Univision (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Brazil vs Peru (and every other Copa America 2021 match, which are all on either Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision or UniMas) online:

Brazil vs Peru Preview

Brazil is back in the semifinal game and will see Peru, a team they beat 4-0 in the group stage.

Brazil punched its ticket to the final with a 1-0 victory over Chile. A goal from midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the opening moments of the second half proved to be the difference.

It didn’t come without some drama, however. Brazil played with 10 men for the majority of the second half when Gabriel Jesus was shown a red card for a serious foul.

“Defending well is a characteristic of ours,” Brazil’s Thiago Silva said. “Regardless of what we did today we concede few goals. Ever down to 10 we created clear opportunities. I am very proud of this team, for its fighting spirit.”

Brazil has now won 11 of its last 12 games. A 1-1 tie to Ecuador earlier in the tournament is the only non-win during that span.

“Every match we need to get some tests to make us stronger, show we can do it in every circumstance,” Neymar said. “We had to stand together. It was very hard to do it.”

Neymar is chasing Pele’s record for international goals with Brazil, which is 77. A goal earlier in the tournament against Peru gave Neymar 68. Pele is cheering him on to surpass his number.

“Every time I see this boy, he is smiling;” Pele wrote on Instagram. “It is contagious. I, like all Brazilians, am always happy when I see him playing football. Today, he took another step towards my goalscoring record for the Selecao. And I am rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I have had since I saw him play for the first time.”

Peru advanced by beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties. They played the entire second half with an advantage.

“This was an amazing match,” Gianluca Lapadula . “We can’t choose adversaries, we have to think we are in the semifinal. Now we have to work to get there well.”

Brazil has won its last four meaningful games against Peru by a combined score of 16-3. Peru took a friendly against Brazil in 2019, 1-0.

Probable Lineups

• Brazil: Ederson Moraes; Danilo Da Silva, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Lucas Paquetá, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison; Neymar Junior.

• Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco; Santiago Ormeno, Sergio Peña, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.

