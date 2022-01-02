Broncos vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Denver Broncos (7-8) head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) on Sunday, January 2 in an AFC showdown with big playoff implications.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Chargers online, with the options depending on where you live:

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Broncos vs Chargers Preview

It’s looking like it’s going to be Drew Lock under center for the Broncos for the second week in a row. Starter Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion Week 15, and hasn’t yet been cleared to play.

“I’d just like to see our offense improve, which Drew is a major part of,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said about what he’d like to see from Lock. “We have to throw it better and more efficiently and complete more balls. Our first- and second-down operation has to be better, both in the run and pass. We need to get some balance back into our offense, both equally effective whether running or throwing.”

The Broncos also placed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and top linebacker Bradley Chubb on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few days before the game, so they’ll both be out against the Chargers.

Denver has lost two in a row and three of its last four games, failing to score more than 13 points in each of the three losses. The Broncos were held to just 18 yards on 16 carries in their 17-13 loss to the Raiders last week, and they’ll face a tough test this week in Brandon Stanley’s group.

On the other side, the Chargers are battling for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Losses to the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens would tremendously help their cause, but none of it will matter unless they get a win over the Broncos here.

L.A. took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime two weeks ago before falling flat against the Houston Texans, losing 41-29, last week. Quarterback Justin Herbert didn’t have his best day, throwing for 336 yards, a TD and two interceptions, one of which was a pick six.

On defense, safety Derwin James has been limited in practice all week with a nagging hamstring injury, so that’ll be something to watch in this one.

“You have to trust your plans and how you prepare. I think that’s what our approach is going to be this week, putting the focus on us and giving the Broncos their full respect by preparing each day the best that we know how. Regardless of the circumstances, treat each week like it has a life of its own,” Staley said about his team’s preparations for Denver.

These two teams last met Week 12, when Denver won at home, 28-13. The Chargers are averaging 27.2 points per game, while the Broncos are scoring 26.3 points per contest. Los Angeles is surrendering 27.4 points a game on defense, while Denver’s ‘D’ is giving up a league-low 17.3 points per game.