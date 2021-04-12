LIVE STREAM: Brooklyn Center Video After Minnesota Police Shooting

Live stream video from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, shows a growing crowd after the police shooting death of Daunte Wright.

The officer shot Wright in a traffic stop; police have not said whether Wright was armed. They said in a press release that he tried to re-enter his vehicle when an officer shot him. The officer’s name has not been released. Authorities have not formally named Wright, 20, as the man shot, either, but his family named him at the scene to local media outlets in Minnesota.

Videos from the scene showed people jumping on the roof of a police and shouting “f*** the police.”

Happening now in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota following an officer-involved shooting:

It all comes as tensions are already heightened in Minnesota due to the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, relatives identified the man shot as Wright, 20.

Mother Katie Wright sent me this photo of her son with her grandson Daunte Jr. He’ll be 2 years old in July. pic.twitter.com/w07STKOmks — Kim Hyatt (@kimvhyatt) April 11, 2021

Authorities Say the Driver Had an Outstanding Warrant

Brooklyn Center police wrote in a news release that Brooklyn Center Police Department officers “initiated a stop for a traffic violation in the area of the 6300 block of Orchard Ave. in Brooklyn Center shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.”

Officers determined the driver had an outstanding warrant. “At one point as officers were attempting to take the driver into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle.”

“One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver. The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle,” wrote police.

Officers in pursuit and responding medical personnel attempted life saving measures, but Wright died at the scene. Authorities are not releasing his name until a preliminary autopsy and family notification.

Current scene in Brooklyn Center yards away from where family members say a 20yrold Black man was killed by an officer during a traffic stop this afternoon. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/erF3eONgUr — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) April 12, 2021

There was a female passenger in the car who sustained non life-threatening injuries during the crash. She was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Occupants of the vehicle that was struck during the crash were not uninjured, police wrote.

Police in riot gear were at the scene, and crowds were angry.

LIVE: Riot cops are confronting a grieving community after police just shot and killed 20-year-old Duante Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota – close to Minneapolis https://t.co/0UbBbTOfP6 — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) April 12, 2021

Nicole Neri, a freelance photojournalist, wrote on Twitter, “Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop around 2pm today. Im here at the scene, where several dozen people are chanting and holding space at the police line.”

Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop around 2pm today. Im here at the scene, where several dozen people are chanting and holding space at the police line pic.twitter.com/MgF3UIiv1G — Nicole Neri (@nicolehneri) April 12, 2021

The Officers Were Wearing Body Cameras But That Video Hasn’t Been Released Yet

It’s believed body worn cameras and dash cameras were activated, according to the police press release, although those haven’t been released yet. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

There was no mention of whether the driver had a weapon himself in the news release.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension wrote on Twitter that there was an officer-involved shooting, and they said it was in Brooklyn Center in their tweet.

“BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Brooklyn Center. More information to come,” they wrote. They’re the investigating agency.

BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Brooklyn Center. More information to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 11, 2021

The Star Tribune reported that a police officer was injured and taken to the hospital, according to dispatch audio. However, it was not yet clear what that officer’s condition was or how the injuries were caused.

Tim Nelson, of Wisconsin Public Radio, wrote on Twitter, “Katie Wright says her son, Daunte was killed in Brooklyn Center a shooting involving police. She said he was taking his new car to get it washed when an encounter with police apparently turned fatal Sunday afternoon.”

Star Tribune reporter Kim Hyatt wrote on Twitter, “Tense scene at the intersection of 63rd and Lee Ave N in Brooklyn Center. A crowd is shouting at the press and police saying that an officer didn’t have to kill a man. BCA is here investigating.”

