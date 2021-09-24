How to Watch Brown vs Harvard Football Game Online

The Harvard Crimson (1-0, 0-0 Ivy League) host the Brown Bears (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League) on Friday, September 24 at Harvard Stadium.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Brown vs Harvard online:

Brown vs Harvard Preview

The Crimson is coming off a 44-9 stomping of the Georgetown Hoyas on September 18. Harvard quarterback Charlie Dean completed 10 of 19 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, leading a run-heavy attack. Running back Aaron Shampklin led the way for Harvard with 14 carries for 183 yards (that’s a ridiculous 13.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while Aidan Borguet added seven carries for 85 yards (12.1 yards per carry) and a score.

On defense, the Crimson allowed a measly six yards rushing to the Hoyas in the win, but it also allowed 265 yards through the air, so there’s some vulnerability in Harvard’s secondary. Still, the game against the Hoyas wasn’t close, but Harvard isn’t taking it easy after cruising in the victory.

“We have plenty to work on, and I’m sure there will be even more once we watch the video, but one thing we do know — we’ve got a great bunch of kids, very hungry, very coachable, and we’re just going to have to be very simple in a very short work week when you consider that we have a Friday night game in six days,” Harvard head coach Tim Murphy said after the win over Georgetown.

On the other side, the Bears are coming off a 45-24 loss to Rhode Island last weekend. Quarterback EJ Perry went 38-62 for 345 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a losing effort. He also added 59 yards on the ground, picking up where he left off back in 2019, when he had 2,938 yards passing, 22 yards and 13 picks in addition to 727 yards and eight TDs on the ground.

“Now, when I look back at the season E.J. had in 2019, and what he was able to accomplish, despite being here less than a month in terms of preparation,” Bears head coach James Perry, who is EJ’s uncle, said about his quarterback/nephew. “And then seeing how hard he works on the playbook, understanding the game so much better … His growth physically and even more so mentally have been remarkable — off the charts.”

While Perry played well at times, his two picks were costly. The Bears out-gained Rhode Island, 535 yards to 435, but with a total of three turnovers, Brown dug itself into a hole and never crawled out. The Bears started off well, trailing just 17-14 at the half, but the turnovers caught up with them in the end. Brown had 190 yards, a TD and a fumble on the ground, so Perry should have a solid run game moving forward.

“There was no rust on our energy,” Perry said after the loss to Rhode Island. “I was very happy with the sideline and when we came out of that locker room. Execution when the bullets are flying is difficult.”

We’ll see if the Bears can settle down more in this one.