Bryant Tejeda-Castillo: Marine Accused in Dana Alotaibi Murder

Bryant Tejeda-Castillo is a U.S. Marine who is accused of murdering his pregnant estranged wife Dana Alotaibi along a Honolulu, Hawaii, highway.

Tejeda-Castillo, 29, and Alotaibi, 27, were married, Honolulu police Lt. Deena Thoemmes said in a news conference. They were recently going through marital problems, she said.

Some news sites spelled his name as Bryant Tejada-Castillo, but Hawaii News Now and other sites gave it as Bryant Tejeda-Castillo. On Facebook, Alotaibi wrote, “Wife To Bryant Tejeda Castillo.”

Alotaibi, an OnlyFans model, had posted a video on YouTube, where she also posted music videos, making past allegations of abuse and accusing the military of not doing enough to protect her.

Tejeda-Castillo is accused of second-degree murder with bail set at $1 million, according to Hawaii News Now.

1. Motorists Intervened When They Saw a Man ‘Standing Over a Female Stabbing Her Multiple Times,’ Police Say

In a news conference, Lt. Deena Thoemmes said that, at 6:18 p.m. July 20, 2022, while in the area of the H3 west near an off ramp, witnesses observed a male standing over a female stabbing her multiple times.

He was in possession of a knife. Witnesses pulled over and tried to restrain the male and help the victim, she said.

He fled into a brush area, and police apprehended him. He used the same knife and injured himself. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in custody, she said.

The 27-year-old victim was pronounced deceased.

2. Police Confirmed That Tejeda-Castillo Is an Active Military Member

According to Daily Beast, Tejeda-Castillo is “a Marine stationed in Kanehoe, Hawaii.”

“He was active military,” Thoemmes said. “…I believe they were here with the military.”

Alotaibi was from Virginia, Hawaii News Now reported.

The Marines told Hawaii News Now, “We can confirm that the Marine suspect’s command was engaged with both him and the victim, and were responsive to those allegations and concerns that the command was made aware of. Due to the ongoing nature of the criminal investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further on this topic.”

3. Alotaibi Said in a Video, ‘I feel Scared & Helpless’ & Accused the Military of Not Helping Her

In January 2022, Alotaibi recorded a video that was posted to YouTube with the caption, “MILITARY SPOUSE – HAWAII HELP *READ DESCRIPTION.*”

She cried as she called the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

“It’s haunting me, like, all the incidents that he’s hit me and done horrible things to me,” she told the hotline. “Even when I reached out for help, like nothing was done at all. And I’m thinking like, what can I do, why is he so untouchable?”

In the description, she alleged:

My husband recently got deployed to Japan. On the 3rd day he downloaded tinder and paid 124$ for tinder premium . i confronted him about it and his intentions. Ever since finding out about tinder i am completely broken. i mentioned to him about having thoughts about harming myself and feel like i need to be near my family. i asked him to buy my ticket to see my mom and he said no. i couldnt believe he said no, because he was having enough money to pay for dating apps and meet single women in japan, but not for me to fly back home because im getting severely depressed after finding out about the tinder account. i was desperate and used his money anyways to buy my ticket. once he found out i used his money for the flight he cut me off financially and took me off his navy federal account. bryant and i spoke / planned to buy a home when he comes back in june 2022 , even had started seeking realtors, so from my understanding we were still having long term plans together. Bryant had threatened me to get me killed if i didnt return the money back to him. he said he would provide my home address / flight details to certain people with the intentions to get me killed. i have video recording proof of that. i genuinely am scared to fly back home due to the death threats but i am having suicidal thoughts here in Marine Base Hawaii . i contacted military base police and they let CID/NCIS hear the recordings and they denied to open a case although Bryant clearly states ‘i dont care, i hope u get killed and i go to the brig.’ after me saying ‘your putting me in danger by providing that information public/certain people.’ through out my marriage Bryant has been physically abusive countless of times, hes hit me, beat me , choked me, knocked me out conscious, slammed me on the floor kicking my spine having me to seek medical help. i didnt file a report for every incident but the times i did 14 times, Military police informed his command and Bryant’s only punishment was to get sent to the barracks for a period of time. As shallow as this sounds, at the time, every single time any physical abuse would happen, i thought Bryant would change or it would stop. i know he loves being a Marine and thinking if his command gets involved that would make the physical abuse stop. Never has his command intimated him enough to stop. I have 2 incidents where hes hit me in front of his friend, and another one where neighbors called saying i was being dragged inside the house from the drive way. My family member was visiting and Bryant put hands on m, my family member told military police this and, like always he was removed from the house, no demoting , just going back to work the next day. im haunted at the fact that, Bryant got away with everything. His command covers for him and now with the latest threat to have me killed being brushed under the rug. its ridicious, Bryant still holds his job position. Are Marines allowed to threaten to kill their wives? i feel scared and hopeless, if you have any advise or guidance on how to escalate this situation , please help. i cant go home because he threatened to have me killed there, i cant stay here because i literally want to die.

She had a popular YouTube channel. A sexually suggestive music video she recorded had more than 1.2 million views. In that video, she said she was Saudi.

According to Hawaii News Now, Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, told the television station that Alotaibi “sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from her husband, Bryant Tejeda-Castillo.”

She believes Alotaibi would still be alive in “military officials acted on repeated requests for help,” the news outlet reported. Cespedes told the news outlet her daughter did get a no contact order from the military.

The two were arguing before he stabbed her multiple times, killing her, Thoemmes said.

She said police are aware of social media posts and will be reviewing documented and undocumented domestic violence incidents, she said.

4. Alotaibi Was a Social Media Influencer Who Called Herself a ‘Marine Wife’ on TikTok

On TikTok, Alotaibi referred to herself as a “Marine wife.” She had more than 76,000 followers.

On Instagram, where she posted sexually explicit photos, she described herself as an artist. She had 15,000 followers.

On OnlyFans, she referred to herself as “Saudi Arabia’s first porn model.” She also had a website.

5. Alotaibi Wrote on Facebook That She Was From Colombia

In June, a friend asked Alotaibi whether she and her husband were still together. “not after I get him Njpd again, she responded on Facebook.

She wrote on Facebook that she was from Bogotá, Colombia. She also wrote that she lived in Kailua, Honolulu County, Hawaii.

Her top post on Facebook is a share of her OnlyFans page. In July, she wrote, “I hate others drama. I love my own drama – I am the protagonist. In a bad light or good.” She also wrote, “I paid 21k in taxes last year and it’s dumb. I work alot, I pay a lot, but I get no reductions coz I don’t got kids. & I’m sure some of that 21k went towards someone’s kids.”

In June, she wrote, “My husband would always tell my mom on me, BUT only his side of the story ..”

