Bucks vs Suns Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NBA Finals have arrived with Chris Paul leading the Phoenix Suns against former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Game 1 online.

The game (9 p.m. ET) will be televised on ABC (every game in the series will be on ABC). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bucks vs Suns online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bucks vs Suns live on the FuboTV app. You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free this way if you're signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Suns live on the AT&T TV app.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

ESPN3 (which will simulcast ABC games) is included in Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Suns live on the Sling TV app.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo.

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Bucks vs Suns live on the Vidgo app.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Suns live on the Hulu app.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Bucks vs Suns Preview

Two long-struggling franchises take the stage for the NBA Finals as the Suns face off against the Bucks. Phoenix has never won an NBA title, while the Bucks have captured just a single banner in their existence, which came back in 1971. The Bucks have not been back to the Finals since they won, while the Suns have not been there since 1993.

It’s also the first trip for Suns veteran guard Chris Paul to the Finals after years of being so close. He’s dealt with injuries this offseason which has slowed his production, but delivered his Mona Lisa as Phoenix punched its ticket against the Clippers — 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting, including 7-of-8 on 3-pointers. The “Point God” also notched eight assists with zero turnovers.

“I’ve told you guys from the jump I wanted to stay out of his way. There were questions about his production before tonight, and in my heart I felt like it was a matter of time. I didn’t know it was going to be like that, but that’s who Chris is. He was tired and he was still making those kinds of plays — getting to the basket, the threes, orchestrating everything,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said.

“I’m grateful that I get to coach him again. When I first had him in 2010, and he went on actually to come here [to play in Los Angeles with the Clippers], in your wildest dreams you couldn’t have put it together in this way. So to watch him out there tonight, I was so grateful to be on his side.”

The Bucks got past the upstart Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals without former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a hyperextended knee that looked like it could be much worse. It’s reportedly a day-to-day situation for Antetokounmpo.

“I mean, [Giannis] and the sports performance team, they have been together a long time. It’s special to watch their relationship” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. “It’s special to watch the communication, the trust that he has. You have to listen to the player and then you have to listen to the sports performance group, and at some point Jon Horst and myself are part of the conversations, but it’s just a day-to-day thing. We’ll update it when appropriate.”

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Chris Paul +175

Devin Booker +240

Giannis Antetokounmpo +375

Khris Middleton +550

Jrue Holiday +900

Deandre Ayton +2500

Mikal Bridges +10000

Brook Lopez +10000

Full Finals Schedule

Game 1 (at Suns): Tuesday, July 6

Game 2 (at Suns): Thursday, July 8

Game 3 (at Bucks): Sunday, July 11

Game 4 (at Bucks): Wednesday, July 14

Game 5* (at Suns): Saturday, July 17

Game 6* (at Bucks): Tuesday, July 20

Game 7* (at Suns): Thursday, July 22

* If necessary

