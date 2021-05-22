Bucks vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) will kick off their first-round series against the No. 6 seed Miami Heat (40-32) at Fiserv Forum Saturday.

Bucks vs Heat Preview

The Bucks are one of the most balanced teams in the league, as they ended the season ranked in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. They were the only team in the Eastern Conference to do this, and a lineup featuring a smooth mix of superstars and All-Stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo (28.1 points a game), Jrue Holiday (17.7 ppg) and Khris Middleton (20.4 ppg) mixed with role players like Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo is a big reason why.

The Heat took the Bucks down in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year, winning 4-1, so Milwaukee could be out for a little revenge.

“I don’t know if this year is gonna be different, I’m not gonna lie to you,” Antetokounmpo said. “I didn’t say that. It might be the same, who knows? We’ll see. The results are gonna talk for themselves at the end, but at the end of the day, it’s don’t get too high, don’t get too low.”

The Heat averaged 108.1 points a game, which was 25th in the NBA, but they played excellent defense, and the 108.0 points they allowed per contest was 5th. Led by veteran Jimmy Butler (21.5 points a game), Bam Adebayo (18.7 ppg) and Victor Oladipo (12.0 ppg), the Heat are the clear underdogs here, but it’s a role the team seems ready to relish.

“I’m ready for anything. You leave the past in the past, all the wins, all the losses, all the mishaps, all the great fortunes. It’s a different time of the year right now. You’re supposed to be playing your best basketball, be healthy. And first one to 16 wins, so we’ve got start with the first four,” Butler said, per the Orlando Sentinel.

“They’re a tough team, they play hard, very disciplined,” Holiday said about Milwaukee’s first playoff opponent. “I feel like talent-wise, we have a bit more of that, but there’s things that we have to be able to do to match their energy, things that we can utilize and things that we have in our advantage.”

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for each squad:

Starting lineup for the Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Starting lineup for the Heat: Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Trevor Ariza and Bam Adebayo

