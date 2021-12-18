Butler vs Purdue Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 3 Purdue looks to keep rolling as they take on the Butler on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Butler vs Purdue online:

Butler vs Purdue Basketball 2021 Preview

Purdue rolled off eight straight wins to start the season, garnering the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll. However, the Boilermakers were upended by Rutgers on the road last week, 70-68.

Purdue bounced back from that loss with an 82-72 overtime win against NC State. Trevion Williams led the way with 22 points off the bench, with Jaden Ivey also adding 22 in a game the Boilermakers never led until overtime.

“You’re not pleased with the position that you’re in,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said, “but you’re pleased about being able to dig yourself out of a hole.”

Purdue has the upside to be a great team and compete for a title. However, the Boilermakers need to be more consistent.

“Our consistency in our execution offensively got better as the game went along,” Painter said. “You really judge things on the results, the ball doesn’t go in. But what it really comes down to if you get good shots and the ball doesn’t go in there’s only so much that you can do. As it went on, I thought our energy picked up especially down the stretch.”

Butler is on a four-game winning streak after losing three in a row, downing Eastern Illinois 66-54 in their latest victory. Bryce Golden led the way with 20 points, hitting 8 of 10 shots.

“Obviously, I started off a little bit slow, but no one lost faith in me,” Golden said. “I kind of just fed off that energy and obviously I’ve had some success over the last few games, but it all came from my teammates believing in me.”

Purdue is a massive 15.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 132.5 points. The total has gone over in eight of Purdue’s last 12 games. Butler is 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games.