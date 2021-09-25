How to Watch BYU vs South Florida Game Live Online

BYU is looking for a 4-0 start as they host South Florida (1-2) as a healthy favorite on Saturday in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The game (10:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USF vs BYU online:

USF vs BYU Preview

BYU is off to a perfect 3-0 start, with wins against three Pac-12 foes in Arizona, Utah and most recently a ranked Arizona State squad on their resume. However, head coach Kalani Sitake thinks his team can continue to get even better.

“We feel like we can still play better,” Sitake said via Zoom in his weekly press briefing. “We can still get our team in a better position to have more efficiency, and be playing at our best. So that is going to be the focus this week: executing well and having everybody know their assignments, doing things the right way on and off the field, and making plays.

“We need to keep it rolling, but I do need to see improvement in a lot of areas and that’s not just on the players, that is on myself and the assistant coaches. We need to play better,” Sitake added. “We need to see lots of improvement. I was really pleased with some of the improvement we saw from Week 2 to Week 3, but we have got to make a bigger jump from Week 3 to Week 4.”

After a 0-2 start, USF turned things around last week against Florida A&M, coming out with a 38-17 win. The Bulls managed 408 yards of offense — 245 of those rushing — but also allowed 380 yards to the FCS Rattlers.

They expect a mighty test against BYU and their raucous crowd, which nearly ran Arizona State out of the building last week.

“This will be, probably, the loudest environment that we’ve played in all year,” USF coach Jeff Scott said in a press conference Tuesday. “For us, when you’re watching the football copy of video, they show the end zone copy [and] the camera is shaking the entire time [because of the noise.]

“I think Arizona State might have had four or five false starts [against BYU last Saturday.] They were trying to clap, and it was so loud, they couldn’t hear the clap. Then they tried to start going on the hand [signal.] It definitely is something for us to really focus in on, especially with a young quarterback going out and playing in that environment. That’ll be a big test for him.”

The Cougars are a 23.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 54 points. BYU is 11-0 straight up in its last 11 games at home.