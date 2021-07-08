Caitlyn Loane Dead: TikTok Star Posts Final Video Before Death

Caitlyn Loane was a teenage TikTok star from Australia who posted a now heartbreaking final video before her death.

What was her cause of death? Tragically, she died of suicide, Daily Mail reported. In her TikTok videos, Loane, a farmer, posted scenes of rural life.

She was only 19-years-old at the time of her death. She lived in Northern Tasmania, according to The Sun.

She had more than 53,000 followers on TikTok, where she went by the handle @catieloane and wrote that she was, “Promoting Women in Agriculture.” You can watch her final video below.

The Final Video Shows Scenes of Loane’s Life

The final video is a montage of scenes from Loane’s life. “Who’s driving to Tasmania #womeninag,” she captioned it. The lyrics ask how far someone would drive for the woman of their dreams.

“What about to Tasmania,” she wrote on one picture.

The photos show her smiling and seemingly happy. The photos show her with cattle and family members. People have filled the comment thread with tributes and comments.

“This is so sad. Bless you Caitlyn. You always made me smile, now rest in peace,” wrote on TikTok user.

“I’m going to miss your videos RIP,” wrote another.

“Rest in peace girl, you did tassie proud,” said another.

“RIP beautiful, may you fly high and free. My condolences to friends and family at this time,” said another, while another person declared themselves “shocked to hear.”

Loane’s most recent Facebook post came in late June and read, “If you know who has accidentally picked up my footy boots, could you please ask them if they could get them back to me, cheers.”

Loane’s Father Described Her as a ‘Lovely, Crazy Young Woman’

Loane’s father confirmed her death, telling the Sun, “Words can’t describe our loss. She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family.” Fox News reported that Loane was a “fourth-generation farmer.”

Her mother told The Sun that Loane’s “smile lit up the room” and that she “wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.”

According to The Sun, Loane worked as a livestock manager at her family’s “1,400-acre (2.3-square-mile) cattle farm in Tasmania.”

Daily Mail reported that Loane spoke to TasWeekend during Agfest Tasmania, saying, “In 2018, I realised that school wasn’t giving me the skills and experience I needed, so I applied to the Sunday Creek Cattle Station, in the Northern Territory, so I could gain experience and learn more. Up there the properties are huge and they muster with helicopters and on horseback. It was character building and I had to adopt a great work ethic which I apply to my own enterprise here at home.”

A friend wrote a lengthy tribute on Facebook that read:

To my darling Catie. Oh how my heart hurts to know you have left us all, the bright, bubbly, beautiful but crazy girl. I will never ever forget the fond moments and memories we have together. All the late night chats, late night drives, the cattle handling shows together, running a muck at school, the ups and downs, but never will I forget any of these memories. Or the times we talked about having a property like McClouds daughters or we would set of and just travel the world. We may have not talked or seen each other day but when we did we would talk for hours on end because we had so much to tell each other! I am so sorry you went through what you did, it still doesn’t feel so real that you have left us all. But just know our memories are not all over, until we meet again my precious girl. R.I.P 🤍

