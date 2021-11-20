How to Watch Cal vs Stanford Big Game 2021 Live Stream Online

The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto on November 20.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Cal vs Stanford online:

Cal vs Stanford Football 2021 Preview

The Game returns, with the winner of this one taking home The Axe — and both under this game in desperate need of a win.

The Golden Bears have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks, losing to Arizona, 10-3 on November 6 after being without multiple starters, including quarterback Chase Garbers. Cal was forced to postpone its game against USC last week, but the team is finally full strength again, with Garbers back, as well.

Garbers accounted for 357 total yards and a touchdown the last time these two teams met, and Stanford coach David Shaw had some glowing things to say about the Cal QB leading up to the game,

“I have all the respect in the world for the quarterback who has just been a terror on us,” Shaw said, via The News Observer. “His athleticism, his mobility, his game management and stepping up and making big plays in the pass game or taking off running is a challenge.”

As for the Cardinal, it is coming off a 35-14 loss to Oregon State last weekend. QB Ari Patu went 7-14 for 51 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Stanford had three total turnovers and just 94 passing yards on the day, which isn’t going to cut it.

That doesn’t mean Cal is overlooking the Cardinal by any means, though.

“We talk to our team about the meaning of the Big Game, the history of it,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox told the Golden Bear report. “The Axe, each year we talk about the story of the Axe, it’s an incredible story. I want them to appreciate it, because they have a chance to play in this game, and it means so much to so many people. Knowing the history and how much it means doesn’t mean you’re going to play better, you need to practice and prepare, so we really hone in on that. I really want them to understand the history of it, I think it’s a special game for so many reasons and I want them to feel that.”

Ultimately, though, this game will come down to whichever team wins the turnover battle. Cal has 15 takeaways and six turnovers, while Stanford has 15 turnovers and just six takeaways, so it won’t be easy for the Cardinal.

Stanford leads the all-time series, 64–46–11. The Cardinal has currently won nine in a row.