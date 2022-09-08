Is Camilla the Queen of England Now? She Is Queen Consort

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has some people wondering whether the former Camilla Parker-Bowles is now the Queen of England.

The answer is, yes, she has a title that includes the word “Queen.” However, Camilla, the wife of the new King, is officially called “Queen Consort.”

In fact, the Royal Family used that title when announcing the queen’s death on September 8, 2022. She was known as the Duchess of Cornwall before the Queen’s death.

According to USA Today, “‘Queen Consort’ is a fancy name for a reigning king’s wife. But the husband of a queen isn’t a king.” And on this front Queen Elizabeth II made her wishes crystal clear before she died.

The Royal Family Revealed That the ‘King & the Queen Consort Will Remain at Balmoral’ on the Evening of the Queen’s Death

The Royal Family announced the sad news on September 8, 2022, writing, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

At her 70th Jubilee in June 2022, Queen Elizabeth II made it clear that she wanted Camilla to be Queen Consort. Camilla has faced the wrath of the British public over the years due to her affair with Princess Diana. However, her support has grown in recent years as she quietly remained at Charles’ side without controversy or scandal.

The Queen said during the Platinum Jubilee that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would have that title, according to BBC.

According to Yahoo, it was previously believed that Camilla would be “princess consort” when Charles became King. However, the Queen’s wishes changed that.

There Is a Difference Between a Queen & ‘Queen Consort’

What is a “Queen consort?” According to Cosmopolitan, it is the title accorded to the wife of a Queen. A queen without the “consort” has the same powers as a King.

According to Cosmopolitan, “While a queen consort holds the female equivalent of her husband’s title(s) and has a fancy crown all to herself, she does *not* share the king’s sovereignty nor does she share his political and military powers.”

The magazine reported that the queen consort will be crowned with the king “in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

Buckingham Palace Announced That the Queen’s Doctors Were ‘Concerned for Her Majesty’s Health’ Shortly Before She Died

Buckingham Palace released a statement on the Queen’s health on September 8, 2022. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” it read. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

According to BBC, well-wishers were starting to gather outside Balmoral castle. Former Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted, “I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time.” He wrote that he was “deeply concerned.”

