Cardinals vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The Arizona Cardinals look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2012 when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Jaguars online, with the options depending on where you live:

Cardinals vs Jaguars Preview

The Arizona Cardinals come into Jacksonville this week, riding a hot start and looking to land the Jaguars their 18th consecutive loss.

The Cardinals are averaging 36 points per game through their first two contests, which included a thrilling 34-33 win last Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings.

Third-year quarterback Kyler Murray led the Cardinals back from a 20-7 second-quarter deficit to take a 24-23 lead at halftime. Murray finished the game having completed 29-of-36 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for an additional score.

The Cardinals dodged a bullet when Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard-field goal that would have won the game as time expired.

“I’d rather be lucky than good sometimes,” Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams said. “We got the ‘W’ with that missed field goal and I’m gonna celebrate it. It’s hard to be 2-0 in this league, it’s hard to win games in this league. It doesn’t matter how it happens.”

Murray, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, is off to a tremendous start this season, throwing for seven touchdowns and rushing for two scores in the first two games.

The Jaguars hope that the No. 1 overall pick from 2021 will follow in Murray’s footsteps of success.

Twenty-one-year-old QB Trevor Lawrence’s NFL career is off to a rocky start, throwing five interceptions and completing only 50 percent of his passes in the Jaguars’ first two contests.

Cardinals’ third-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows not to overlook the talents of Lawrence heading into Sunday’s matchup.

“Trevor Lawrence, everybody has talked about (him), he’s one of the top prospects probably in the last 20 years in the NFL from a talent standpoint and how he played in college,” Kingsbury said. “So they got it going the right direction. They’re a tough team. I thought they really made strides last week, and we know we’re gonna have our hands full.

“He has it all. He can run it (or) throw it, he’s big, physical, smart, and there’s not a flaw in his game. He’s just got to continue to get used to a new system and the speed of the game at this level.”

Lawrence led the Jaguars to an opening 83-yard touchdown drive last week against the Denver Broncos that was capped with a 25-yard strike to Marvin Jones. The Jaguars were only able to manage 106 yards for the rest of the game en route to their 17th consecutive defeat.

Jacksonville has trailed by double digits in the second half of both of their games, leading to an onus being put on Lawrence and the passing game. The Jaguars have only rushed the ball 32 times compared to putting the ball up 84 times through the air and have yet to score a rushing TD.

Despite the rough start, Lawrence believes that the Jags are close to turning the corner.

“Making sure I keep my confidence every week is big, and I think I have that,” Lawrence said. “We’re going to get better. We’re close.

“Obviously last week and this week doesn’t look great when you look at the numbers, but I really feel like we’re close and we’ve just got to make some more plays and stick together.”