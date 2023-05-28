Chad Fryar Family: Arkansas Pastor Recovering After Train Tragedy

Chad Fryar is the pastor of a Bismarck, Arkansas, church who was seriously injured when a train collided with the family’s car, killing Fryar’s two daughters and injuring his son, according to The Christian Post.

The Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso, Texas, wrote on Facebook that the church was devastated “by yesterday’s tragic events and the loss of Marlee Jo and Dana Kate. Chad and Bo Henry are stable in local hospitals. Please continue to pray for their healing. Please pray for Rachel as she navigates this loss and ministers to her son and husband.”

The post continues, “Chad and Rachel were an integral part of CrossRoads Cowboy Church-El Paso. They have been with us from the beginning and we consider them family. They have a solid faith and understanding of God, which was evident when they stepped out in faith to launch the Bismark location. We know this solid foundation will help them navigate this difficult time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Chad Fryar Was in Intensive Care & His Son Underwent Surgery

Crossroads Cowboy Church in Bismarck, where Fryar is a pastor, wrote on Facebook,

Chad is in good spirits and being his normal self. Doctors are still discussing the length of his stay, but they are keeping him in icu so they can monitor him. Bo Henry’s surgery went better than anticipated last night and they are managing his pain, he is being a trooper. He was moved out of PICU this afternoon. The boys got to speak to each other on the phone this morning and Rachel got to see Chad around lunch. She has been able to rest this afternoon. Please keep praying, God is on the move.

According to Arkansas Online, citing a traffic fatality report, Fryar “was crossing the tracks on Richwoods Road near Arkadelphia just before 2 p.m. Thursday when a Union Pacific train struck the passenger side of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving.” The tragedy occurred on May 25, 2023.

The newspaper noted: “The truck became lodged against the front of the train and was swept about 2,400 feet further down the tracks before the locomotive came to a halt.”

The Bismarck Church Is Raising Money to Help the Fryar Family

According to KARK-TV, the collision occurred in Clark County, Arkansas.

The Bismarch church is raising money to help the Fryar family, writing on Facebook,

We’ve had lots of questions of what can we do for our precious Fryar 5. Right now we are working closely with Crossroads El Paso to set up an account where donations can be made. We will have info on that to come or you can:

mail checks to our church PO box 493 in Bismarck

drop those off at JA Feed

Cash App

If any kids in the community would like to make something special for Bo Henry and his family you can drop it off at JA Farms Feed and Mercantile and we will make sure they get it. Praise report that Bo Henry and Chad were able to talk on the phone this morning!

