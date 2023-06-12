Charles Robert Smith, Annapolis Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charles Robert Smith is the man accused of shooting three men to death in a mass shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, on June 11, 2023, the police chief said in a news conference.

Police Chief Ed Jackson said in a news conference that police responded to a report of a “mass shooting.”

On Sunday at 7:50 p.m., police received a call to the 1000 block of Paddington Place in the City of Annapolis for a shooting of a mass shooting incident “with casualties,” Jackson said.

The motive is not clear, the chief said, although he confirmed there was a conflict over a parking spot. “We know those things did occur, but I’m not going to get into the motive of the shooting,” Jackson said, adding that he was not in a position to even say that the shootings and homicides were related to that. Smith was on his own property nearby when he fired at the victims, according to the chief, who added that there was a “busted window.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Police Chief Says Charles Robert Smith Shot & Killed 3 Hispanic Men

Six people in total were shot, and three of the victims were deceased at the scene, according to Jackson. The three surviving victims were taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition, he said.

The deceased victims were named by the chief as Nicholas Morales, 55, of Odenton, Maryland; Mario Antonio Morales-Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis; and a 25-year-old man from Annapolis, Maryland. He said they are all Hispanic males. The spelling of the third deceased man’s name was not clear. Two of the victims were a father and son, Jackson said.

Police took a person of interest into custody, Smith, who has now been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of attempted murder, Jackson said.

The chief described Smith as a 45-year-old white male who lives in the same Annapolis neighborhood where the mass shooting occurred.

Asked whether the crime was racially motivated or a hate crime, the chief said police were still trying to determine the motive, but he said authorities were not “ruling anything out.” He said: “Our suspect is a white male, and the three victims are Latino, but we can’t draw any inferences from that.”

The chief said he did not know of any prior encounters between police and Smith at least since he was chief. He said Smith surrendered “peacefully.”

The Mayor Said the Mass Shooting Occurred at a Block Party

ON SCENE: Mass shooting in Annapolis. 4 shot: 1 dead, 1 flown to Shock Trauma. Suspect in custody. Awaiting press conference. pic.twitter.com/Ep4k9zjt3P — Tommie Clark (@TommieClarkWBAL) June 12, 2023

The shootings occurred on the front lawn of a home, according to the county executive, Steuart Pittman, who also spoke in the news conference. The Annapolis mayor, Gavin Buckley, said in the news conference: “This is personal. This is not who we are.” He said that the shooting occurred on a graduation day “at a block party.” He called it a “diverse community.”

The chief said there were at least 100 to 150 people outside after the shooting, describing it as a “very volatile scene.”

A long handgun and semi-automatic hangun were used in the crime, according to Jackson. The chief said it was an “isolated incident that was contained immediately,” and he said there was no threat to the public.

He said he believes Smith was the “only person involved in this,” and he said Annapolis “remains one of the safest cities in the region.”

The governor, Wes Moore, praised first responders, saying they “continue to exemplify heroism.”

“Another mass shooting in our country, and this time, it happened here, in our state,” Moore said. “We know that three of the victims have passed away, and we know that others are fighting for their lives as we speak, and I pray for God’s healing mercy on them.”

The chief said police are still “trying to find what was the motivation behind this.” He said the suspect “lived in close proximity” to the shooting scene, but he did not release any relationship between the suspect and the victims. The suspect was not wounded, he said. Smith is being held without bond, the chief said.

READ NEXT: The Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith’s Wife Katy Chevigny.