Professional Bull Rider Chase Outlaw’s Daughter Cash Dies at 11

Professional bull rider Chase Outlaw’s daughter, Cashleigh “Cash” Outlaw, has died at 11 in Arkansas, according to her obituary and the PBR tour’s Instagram. She died on October 14, 2022, her family said in her obituary, which was posted by the Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home.

“Cashleigh Blake Outlaw, 11, of Russellville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock,” her obituary said. “Cashleigh was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic when she was just 2 ½ years old and had never let it slow her down.”

Cashleigh Outlaw’s Family Says She Was a ‘True Cowgirl’

Cash Outlaw’s family said in her obituary, “As an active 5th-grade student at Russellville Intermediate School, she enjoyed gymnastics, singing, dancing, talking, telling stories, coon hunting, and deer hunting.”

They added, “Cashleigh was a true cowgirl who loved horses, being outside and dreamed of being a trick rider and wanted to go to college to get her Ranch Management Degree. She was full of life, a free spirit who always had a smile on her face, her hand on her hip and was truly the light of her parents’ lives.”

Cash Outlaw is survived by her parents, Chase Outlaw and Brett Ann Riddle, along with their spouses, Nicole outlaw and Chism Riddle, according to her obituary. She is also survived by two brothers and three sisters, her obituary says. Cash’s funeral was held on October 18 in El Paso, Arkansas.

Condolences & Tributes From Fans & Other Riders Poured in on Social Media

Chase Outlaw, a 30-year-old Hamburg, Arkansas, native, is ranked No. 47 in the world and has been a pro bull rider since 2011, according to the PBR website. He’s part of the Oklahoma Freedom in the PBR Team Series, according to Wrangler Network.

His coach, Cord McCoy, told Wrangler Network, “Friday was the toughest day in bull riding that the team concept has ever hit for the Oklahoma Freedom. Outlaw lost his daughter, and I think as close as the bonds that bind our team together, it hit the Outlaw family hard, it hit our team hard. We got to go in the locker room after the event and close the door, and we kind of got to talk to each other and console each other, pray together. There were a lot of things to talk about, and not much of it was about bull riding. A lot of praying for the Outlaw family. It wasn’t a prayer of, ‘Let us ride good. Give us a lot of money and gold buckles.’ This changes the perspective.”

He added, “Most of the guys in that locker room have a daughter or a couple daughters or twins, and there’s some young guys in there too. There’s grown men in there that are good examples for the other ones too. We’ve been talking about how the teams have been making better bull riders, but we also think it’s making better men for the world. One thing that we all knew is we’re glad to have each other, and we do feel like bull riding is the one piece that brought all the guys together in that locker room, so that’s what brought us together and gave us each other to lean on.”

Condolences also poured in on social media. The PBR wrote on Instagram, “Today, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for Chase Outlaw and his family as they mourn the loss of their daughter Cash.” The comments are filled with messages for the Outlaw family from friends and others involved in the professional bull riding world.