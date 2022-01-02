Chiefs vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, January 2 in a huge AFC showdown with major playoff implications.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Bengals online, with the options depending on where you live:

Chiefs vs Bengals Preview

The Chiefs have won eight games in a row, and they’ve clinched both the AFC West and a playoff berth, but they’re one game in front of the Tennessee Titans for home field advantage — and a win here would seal it.

Led by Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City has the second-best passing attack (285.1 yards per game) and the No. 3 overall offense (396.1 yards) in the league.

The Bengals haven’t been to the postseason since 2015, but behind the leadership of second-year QB Joe Burrow, they have a real chance at making it in this year. The Cincinnati signal-caller is leading the No. 8 passing offense (259.0 yards per game) and he has thrown for 4,165 yards, 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on the season.

“He has that special knack where he can lead anybody,” Mahomes said about Burrow, via Pro Football Talk. “No matter where he’s at, he can go out there with that swag, that mentality of ‘I’m going to win no matter what.’ It takes a lot of experience and it takes a lot of just going out there and doing it for people to believe that. He has that as well as the physical talent to go out there and make a lot of stuff happen.”

The Bengals and Chiefs have two of the NFL’s most dynamic young quarterbacks, and they’ll be facing two of the league’s worst secondaries in this one. Cincinnati is allowing opponents 252.8 yards through the air per game (29th in the NFL), while Kansas City is surrendering 245.7 passing yards per contest (25th). The Bengals have the better run defense, however, ranked 4th overall in the league (92.1 yards allowed per game), so that could wind up being a big factor.

“They’re good in all three phases,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the Chiefs. “And they’re on quite the streak right now. They’re playing at a high level. They do a great job on offense scoring points and lately, protecting the ball. On defense, they do an excellent job of limiting the opponents’ points and taking the ball away. So, pretty good recipe for success that they have.”

These two teams last met in 2018, when the Chiefs won in a rout, 45-10.