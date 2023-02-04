Chinese Spy Balloon Memes: Jokes & GIFS Go Viral

Memes about the Chinese spy balloon flew on Twitter before and after the U.S. government shot the surveillance orb down.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III confirmed on February 4, 2023, that the government had shot the balloon down off the coast of South Carolina.

Just a few Chinese spy balloon memes I've seen so far. What have you seen

Show me! Ty! pic.twitter.com/niSduVKr6i — MrsWalker613 (@MrsWalker613) February 4, 2023

Some meme writers drew imaginary messages on the balloon.

Chinese balloon! They are our friends😳😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/WeawTO2zAE — RG (@DieHard45RG) February 4, 2023

Some meme writers imagined things from the standpoint of the balloon.

POV: Chinese weather balloon flying over Alabama. pic.twitter.com/HZ8Zf5FjTi — James Browning (@KentuckyJim83) February 4, 2023

“The balloon has violated U.S. airspace and international law, which is unacceptable,” Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Biden has just safely shot down the Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean 👏 pic.twitter.com/hjObj1enuq — Mariah 🇺🇸 🌻🇺🇸🌻 (@Mariah2732) February 4, 2023

“This afternoon, at the direction of President Biden, U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully brought down the high altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in U.S. airspace,” the government’s statement says.

Biden's destruction of the Chinese Spy Balloon was brave… pic.twitter.com/Z0KauwuY7t — @amuse (@amuse) February 4, 2023

Some of the memes took political shots at people.

Major General George Santos after he shot down the Chinese spy balloon. pic.twitter.com/eicjldvtIo — Former Republican, HORRIFIED by the QOP 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@1funnykat) February 4, 2023

Memes Poked Fun at Both President Joe Biden & Former President Donald Trump

🎈Live footage of the Chinese spy 🕵🏻 balloon. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/q44KYNT1FB — Rodriguez (@letsracethesun) February 4, 2023

Some of the memes were critical or supportive of President Joe Biden.

Biden loses again, this time to a Chinese spy balloon. pic.twitter.com/tTCnj4BypC — Southern State of Mind (@MindSouthern) February 4, 2023

Found a pic of the Chinese spy balloon pic.twitter.com/Fld8FBnS3j — Make Sweden Great Again! (@NikkiSwede) February 4, 2023

Others brought President Donald Trump into it.

BREAKING:

shortly after the Chinese spy, balloon was shot down, the Goodyear blimp can be seen flying above Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/dMIRgXZZ92 — BlueDream 💙 (@58bugeye) February 4, 2023

we had a Russian blimp inside of the White House for four years… And now you’re worried about a Chinese balloon? pic.twitter.com/jHXJsOUhLL — BlueDream 💙 (@58bugeye) February 4, 2023

I know who wouldn’t wait for a Chinese Spy Balloon to cross our ENTIRE Country and reach the Atlantic Ocean before Blowing it out of the Sky 👍🏻#ChineseSpyBalloon #Balloon pic.twitter.com/q5B4FSEjIy — 🇺🇸Ultra MAGA Nuclear Booter🇺🇸 (@booterlehman) February 4, 2023

Some people made fun of the Chinese.

Here's a picture of a Chinese agent with his spy balloons. pic.twitter.com/9q9EeDL68V — Dave Matt (@davematt88) February 4, 2023

According to the government’s statement, the balloon, “which was being used by the PRC in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States, was brought down above U.S. territorial waters.”

On Friday, February 3, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement, “As of noon today, the maneuverable Chinese surveillance balloon, which was over Montana yesterday, was at an altitude of about 60,000 feet and floating over the center of the continental United States in an easterly direction, posing no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground.”

I know one man that can definitely catch the Chinese balloon pic.twitter.com/6FxVfgMKym — 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@_bigbam_) February 4, 2023

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, President Joe Biden “gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon’s path,” the statement says.

You'd wonder what exactly it was that made them suspect it might be a Chinese balloon. If only there was some kind of clue. pic.twitter.com/RLvbNUtVke — Paudgie O'Rourke (@PaudgieORourke) February 4, 2023

The balloon was “carrying surveillance gear as well as a payload,” according to the government’s statement.

The US has shot down the Chinese spy balloon but, as always, it was filled with licorice, Gummi bears and other stuff nobody wants, and not enough KitKats pic.twitter.com/GCnOHzhCrb — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 4, 2023

“After careful analysis, U.S. military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload,” the government wrote.

The President Wanted the Balloon Taken Down ‘Safely Over Our Territorial Waters,’ the Government Says

we have caught and compromised to a permanent end the chinese spy balloon pic.twitter.com/ROCnOqszFp — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) February 4, 2023

The statement says that, “in accordance with the President’s direction, the Department of Defense developed options to take down the balloon safely over our territorial waters, while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities.”

Message discovered upon a closer look at the Chinese Spy Balloon pic.twitter.com/i9JQFHpgZU — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) February 4, 2023

“This action was taken in coordination, and with the full support, of the Canadian government,” the statement continues.

BREAKING: Beyoncé and Jay Z have successfully shot down the Chinese Balloon pic.twitter.com/d5m97iHidE — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) February 4, 2023

“And we thank Canada for its contribution to tracking and analysis of the balloon through NORAD as it transited North America,” the U.S. Department of Defense wrote.

The “Chinese spy balloon” has been shot down near South Carolina and they have arrested the pilot. pic.twitter.com/SGq9B36Ou8 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 4, 2023

Continued the statement: “Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first while responding effectively to the PRC’s unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.”

Felt cute, might delete later. pic.twitter.com/CQVzixnKeq — Chinese spy balloon (@redspyballoon) February 4, 2023

