Christmas Eve Mass 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The annual broadcast of the Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican in Rome will be televised on Friday, December 24 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Vatican Christmas Eve mass online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Vatican Christmas Eve mass live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Vatican Christmas Eve mass live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Vatican Christmas Eve mass live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Vatican Christmas Eve mass live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Vatican Christmas Eve Mass 2021 Preview





Play



Vatican Media Live – English vaticannews.va/en.html These images are produced by the Dicastery for Communication. Any use of these images by third parties is prohibited without the express written consent of the Dicastery for Communication. Copyright © Dicasterium pro Communicatione – All rights reserved. 2021-11-11T21:05:56Z

Every year for decades, NBC has been broadcasting the Pope’s Christmas Eve Mass from Vatican City in Rome, Italy and 2021 is no exception. Viewers can tune in from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve to watch the mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The mass actually takes place in St. Peter’s Basilica at 9:30 p.m. local time even though it is typically called “Midnight Mass.” NBC delays its broadcast until 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

According to the Vatican website, the mass is called “Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord” and the press release reads:

The Holy Father Francis will celebrate Holy Mass on the night of the solemnity of the Lord’s Birth. The Eucharistic celebration will be preceded by the preparation and singing of the Kalenda. The Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, and Bishops, who wish to concelebrate with the Holy Father, are requested to be at 18.45 in the Chapel of San Sebastian to wear the liturgical vestments, bringing with them: the Patriarchs and Cardinals the white damask miter, the Archbishops and Bishops the white miter. Priests who wish to concelebrate with the Holy Father, in possession of a special ticket, issued by the Office for Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff, subject to availability of places, and bringing with them amice, alb, girdle, and white stole, will want to be at the Arm of Constantine, at 6 p.m., to put on the liturgical vestments. The Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops and Bishops and all those who, in accordance with the Motu Proprio ” Pontificalis Domus “, make up the Pontifical Chapel and, equipped with the Notification, wish to participate in the liturgical celebration without concelebrating, wearing their own choral habit. , they are requested to be at the Confessional Altar at 7 p.m. to occupy the place indicated to them by the papal master of ceremonies.

In addition to Christmas Eve Mass, the Vatican also holds mass on Christmas Day at noon local time, called the “Solemnity of the Lord’s Christmas,” the “Solemnity of Mary Holy Mother of God” on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. local time and again on New Year’s Day at 10 a.m., and the “Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord” on January 6 at 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Mass 2021 airs on Friday, December 24 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.