Christopher Farrar: A Tribute to the Chandler Police Officer

Christopher Farrar was a K-9 unit officer with the Chandler Police Department who was struck and killed by a “violent felon” in a stolen vehicle near the SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert, Arizona, on April 29, 2021.

A second officer, who was not named, is in the hospital. He’s with the Gilbert Police Department.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar. Officer Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle earlier this evening. He was a 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department,” the Chandler Police Department wrote on its Twitter page.

Chandler Police Department Chief Sean Duggan said in a news conference, “This is a very difficult time for our organization and really the entire Chandler community.”

The Police Chief Said Farrar ‘Touched Many Lives’ During His 18 Years on the Chandler Force

Our hearts go out to the family, friends & colleagues of Chandler police officer Christopher Farrar. We honor his service and sacrifice which will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/S2SQpMzi4F — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 30, 2021

The police chief offered a tribute to Chris Farrar in the news conference. “Last night we lost one of our officers, Chris Farrar,” he said.

“Chris was struck and killed by a violent felon in a stolen vehicle following a multi-agency pursuit. Chris was 50 years old and he was a member of our department for 18 years and he was assigned to our K-9 unit.”

Duggan added: “Every time he came to work he made a difference. Through the course of his 18 years, he touched many lives…Be mindful of the brave men and women out there keeping our community safe.”

The public information officer for the Gilbert Police Department said in a news conference that the chase started with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office near Eloy around 10 p.m. The suspect started shooting at the deputy, who continued the pursuit into Maricopa County and then Chandler. The police spokesman said the suspect drove onto a runway at Chandler Regional Airport, causing air traffic to halt.

The suspect, who was not identified, then entered Gilbert and ran into a car dealership, where he stole a car. The pursuit continued with multiple agencies.

He then struck Farrar, killing him. The second injured officer was also struck by the car. He has a head injury and is in critical condition, the Gilbert police said.

The suspect was taken into custody. The suspect is injured. Several officers engaged in gunfire. An employee of the dealership was also injured. They were all take to the hospital for treatment.

The Governor Called Farrar ‘A Hero Through & Through’

Officers escort the body of @ChandlerPolice Officer Christopher Farrar who was struck and killed by a suspect last night. RIP https://t.co/MjNzD8xELL #azfamily pic.twitter.com/MsVtuG2OWv — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) April 30, 2021

Governor Doug Ducey wrote a tribute to Farrar on Facebook. “Law enforcement personnel like Officer Christopher Farrar put their lives on the line to protect others and keep our communities safe. We are incredibly heartbroken that a criminal’s senseless actions took his life and injured other innocent people,” he wrote.

“An 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department, Officer Farrar was a hero through and through, and his commitment to protecting Arizonans was unwavering. My sincerest condolences go to Officer Farrar’s loved ones, the Chandler Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time. Arizona will continue to pray for those who suffered injuries due to this tragic crime.”

He added: “In honor of Officer Farrar’s life and service, I have ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”

