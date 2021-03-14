Cincinnati vs Houston Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The seventh-ranked Houston Cougars (23-3, 14-3) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-10, 8-6) will meet in the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game for the third consecutive time on Sunday.

The game starts at 3:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Cincinnati vs Houston AAC Championship Preview

The Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats have grown accustomed to seeing each other this time of year. The two conference foes will meet for the third consecutive time in the American Athletic Conference tournament final on Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.

Houston finished second in conference play and is a lock to play in the NCAA Tournament. Cincinnati will need to defeat the Cougars on Sunday in order to secure an automatic berth into the big dance.

For the second time in a week, Houston was pushed to the limit by the Memphis Tigers in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cougars watched their 12-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half but held on for a 76-74 win to advance to Sunday’s final.

The seventh-ranked team in the country was led by Quentin Grimes who scored 21 points and connected on five 3-pointers. Marcus Sasser added 14 points and DeJon Jarreau netted 11 points for Houston.

The Cougars wrapped up their regular season in dramatic fashion last week when Tramon Mark banked in a buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat Memphis, 67-64.

Houston will be looking to take home their first conference tournament title since 2010 when they won the Conference USA tournament championship.

Cincinnati will be vying for their third consecutive AAC tournament title and be playing in their fourth straight AAC tournament final. Last season’s tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bearcats kept their hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament alive on Saturday, as they outlasted the regular-season champion Wichita State Shockers in the semifinals, 60-59.

Cincinnati was paced by freshman Mason Madsen, who scored ten points (the only Bearcat to produce double-figures). Cincinnati’s leading scorer Keith Williams scored nine of the team’s first 16 points, but left the game late in the first half and did not return. There were no updates provided following the game on Williams’ status.

The Bearcats had nine turnovers in the second half and survived a long 3-point attempt in the final seconds that would have given Wichita State the lead.

The Bearcats are 9-3 since returning to the court after a 25-day layoff due to COVID-19 issues.

Houston won the only meeting between the two teams this season on Feb. 21 in blow-out fashion, 90-52. The Cougars are currently projected as a three seed in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology.