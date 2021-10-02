How to Watch Notre Dame vs Cincinnati Football Without Cable

The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) clash in a top 10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 2.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC.

Cincinnati vs Notre Dame Preview

The Bearcats last played on September 18, when they handed the Indiana Hoosiers a 38-24 loss. Quarterback Desmond Ridder went 20-36 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception while also adding 45 yards and a score on the ground.

Jerome Ford chipped in with 66 yards and two scores on 20 carries, but Ridder is going to need more help than that against the Irish — and he should get it. The Cincinnati QB leads an offense that is putting up 43 points a game so far this season, and the Bearcats are averaging 165.0 yards per game on the ground. They’ll be going up against a Notre Dame defense that’s allowing 23.3 points and 128.8 rushing yards per contest.

“This is what you’ve always dreamed of,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about playing Notre Dame. “This is what you want. This is what these guys have worked for. Not just to play Notre Dame because that’s always a big deal. But to have the matchup where you’re legitimately two top-10 teams that a lot of people are excited about watching.”

On the other side, Notre Dame is coming off a 41-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers last weekend. Quarterback Jack Coan did just enough against his former team, completing 15 of 29 passes for 158 yards and a TD. Coan has completed 60.6% of his passes for 986 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season, and he’s leading a Notre Dame offense that’s scoring 35.3 points a game — but he injured his ankle and backup Drew Pyne entered the game, completing six passes for 81 yards and a TD.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has said Coan will start if he’s good to go, but we’ll see what happens when Saturday comes around. Whichever QB rolls out there will be challenged in a big way this week against a Bearcats defense that’s giving up 15 points and just under 300 total yards per game.

“In our two-minute drill yesterday, we had Coan in there,” Kelly said Wednesday. “I thought he did a pretty good job. He’s ahead of where I thought he would be on Wednesday and he has today and tomorrow. Drew and Jack have kind of split the first-team reps and we’ve continued to work Tyler’s [Buchner] package that he’s traditionally had in weeks past. We’re getting all three of them ready right now.”

This will be a huge game with big implications for both teams, and the Bearcats are slight favorites despite going into hostile territory.

“It’s big. We’re not going to lie to you,” Fickell said about what this game means to his team. “But once the thing is kicked off, you can’t let all the emotions of all the different stuff that’s going on affect you and how you go about things. The emotions throughout the week can drain you. You need to be at your best on Saturday.”