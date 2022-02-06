How to Watch Clash at the Coliseum Race Online for Free

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum plays host to some of the best drivers in the world as the NASCAR season revs up with the unique Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race on Sunday.

The race (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox.

Clash at the Coliseum 2022 Preview

NASCAR is back and a made-for-TV event could be a catalyst to draw more viewers into the sport. The Clash at the Coliseum is set to go off on Sunday, featuring a quarter-mile track inside of Los Angeles Memorial Collesium. The event was previously held at Daytona every year since its 1979 inception but the move to Los Angeles is expected to bring more eyeballs — and excitement.

“We talk about this all the time — the Los Angeles market is huge for us,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR current senior vice president of strategy and innovation told the AP. “This is a huge opportunity for us to come to Los Angeles and do it in a different way that we’ve ever done before. But to do it two weeks before our biggest event of the year, the Daytona 500? You think about ‘new’ and ‘innovative’ and ‘bold’ … the kind of words that are starting to be ingrained in our culture.”

Four 25-lap heat races will help set the starting field. The top four finishers in each heat will make up the 16 cars that advance to the Busch Light Clash. There will then be two “Last Chance Qualifiers,” where the top three finishers will advance. One more spot will go to the driver who finished the highest in points.

The Clash is 150 laps and caution laps will not count. There will be a break at Lap 75 and rapper Ice Cube will perform during the intermission.

“When this was first drawn up, I’m sure there were a lot of people that probably didn’t think it was possible,” driver Kyle Larson said. “It’s added a lot of excitement. It’s given our television partners something to promote differently than just us being at Daytona for another week. It gives us an opportunity to not only have more eyes on this event … but also be able to promote the Daytona 500 through this event.”

The unique event has the drivers talking, including Brad Keselowski, who is ready to roll.

“Pictures don’t do it justice,” Keselowski said this week. “Not only is it beautiful, but it’s small. It’s really, really small. And I’m looking at it thinking — whew! How am I going to get this thing around here? Especially 20-something cars. We’re going to have some beating and banging. It’s going to be a good old short-track race.”

He added: “We’re not here to race. We’re here to win. We’re here to win. I’m just saying that’s what I’m here for. We didn’t fly all the way to LA to run second. I’m just going to go ahead and tell you that.”

2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds

Kyle Larson 5-1

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Chase Elliott 7-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

William Byron 15-1