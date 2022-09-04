Cleotha Abston, Eliza Fletcher Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cleotha Abston is the Memphis man accused of kidnapping pre-kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was snatched in Tennessee while jogging in the early morning hours of September 2, 2022.

A review of Abston’s criminal history by Heavy shows that he spent years in prison for a carjacking of a defense attorney at gunpoint. The man was stuffed into a trunk, but managed to escape the robbers when they took him to a gas station to withdraw money from an ATM machine, according to a 2000 article in the Commercial Appeal newspaper accessed through Newspapers.com.

According to Daily Beast, he goes by the name Cleotha “Pookie” Abston.

Fletcher, 34, a mother of two who hails from a prominent family, has not yet been found. Abston’s arrest came after a sudden flurry of activity in the abduction investigation, including discovery of the suspect SUV, search of a Memphis apartment complex, and crime scene tape near a local McDonald’s.

Fletcher, 34, goes by the name Liza Fletcher on Facebook. She is from a prominent Memphis family.

Fletcher was forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV, Memphis police wrote in a news release. She was taken near the University of Memphis campus while jogging.

University of Memphis police said in a safety alert that Fletcher was kidnapped. Fletcher regularly “runs on Central Avenue,” they wrote, and she was “reported missing after not returning home” at 7 a.m. Her “cell phone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house in the 3800 block of Central that is owned by the University.”

1. Police Says Cleotha Abston Was Charged With ‘Especially Aggravated Kidnapping’

Police announced that Abston was charged in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance on their Facebook page.

“The individual who was detained has been officially charged in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. At this point in the investigation, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence,” they wrote.

“Eliza Fletcher has not been located at this time. MPD Investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue searching for Mrs. Fletcher.”

They noted:

A second individual, currently not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s abduction, was also arrested during this investigation. Mario Abston, 36, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture and Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture and Sell Heroin, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation.

We continue to ask for assistance from the community. If anyone has any information concerning this investigation, they should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Before news of Abston’s arrest, Eliza’s family held a news conference and spoke publicly on his abduction for the first time on September 3, 2022.

Liza’s uncle read a statement, including from her husband, brother, and parents. Richie Fletcher and the other family members flanked the uncle.

“We want to start by thanking everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support. Liza has touched the hearts of many people and it shows. We want to thank the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, TBI, FBI and all of the other law enforcement agencies who are working tirelessly to find Liza,” the uncle said.

“The family has met with police and we have shared with them all the information we know. More than anything we want to see Liza returned home safely. The family has offered a reward for any information that leads to her safe return. We believe someone knows what happened and can help. If you have any information on this crime or Liza’s location, call the police at 901-545-COPS or CrimeStoppers, 901-528-CASH.”

2. Abston Was Accused in the Kidnapping of a Defense Attorney Named Kemper Durand in 2000

Shelby County, Tennessee, court records reviewed by Heavy show that Abston was also charged with “especially aggravated kidnapping” in 2000. He entered a guilty plea, court records show. He received 24 years in prison, starting in November 2001.

According to FOX13 Investigates, Cleotha Abston was eligible for release after 85% of his 24-year prison sentence, and got out “sometime in the past two years.”

In a separate charge at the same time, he was charged with aggravated robbery. His sentence for that count was 11 years.

The May 2000 article in the Commercial Appeal says that Abston was 16 at the time. He was one of three juveniles, one only 12 years old, who were charged in the robbery and carjacking of Memphis defense attorney Kemper Durand.

The story says that Abston was believed to be the gunman.

Durand was confronted just before 2 a.m. as he left the Handy Awards Ceremony. The gunman “took his billfold and ordered Durand into the trunk of his 1992 Mercedes-Benz, where he spent the next two hours,” the story, obtained through Newspapers.com, says. The gunman then “picked up the two other suspects.”

They tried to withdraw money from ATM machines and took Durand to a gas station.

Durand was able to call to a Memphis Housing Authority security guard in the store. The robbers left on foot “while the guard called 911,” the story says.

Abston was arrested after a tip to CrimeStoppers.

According to Memphis Flyer:

Durand was walking to his car around 2 a.m. on May 25, 2000, after attending a par ty on Beale Street when a lone gunman walked up behind him, took his wallet, and forced him into the trunk. The abductor, Cleotha Abston, drove around and picked up friends then, after about two hours, escorted Durand into a Mapco station to withdraw money from an ATM. A uniformed Memphis Housing Authority officer entered, Durand yelled that he had been kidnapped, and the kidnappers ran away.

Durand is now deceased. He was remembered as a tenacious defense attorney who fought for the rights of people wrongfully convicted in a tribute article.

Memphis police released photos of the suspect SUV.

“Officers have been able to obtain video of the possible suspect’s vehicle,” Memphis police wrote.

On Saturday, September 3, police announced that they had located the SUV near an apartment complex in southeast Memphis and detained a man inside it. It’s not clear whether that man was Abston. The SUV was damaged in a crash with an ATF vehicle. Police then swarmed the apartment complex.

3. Police Say Fletcher Was ‘Abducted’ While Running in the Early Morning Hours; Abston Also Has a Lengthy Juvenile History for Theft & Aggravated Assault

According to a 2001 article in Memphis Flyer, Abston also “has a long juvenile record of theft and aggravated assault.”

In a city watch alert, Memphis police characterized Eliza W. Fletcher, 34, as a “missing adult.”

The alert says that a “male approached her at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the middle of Central Avenue and appeared to leave with her in an unknown vehicle following a brief struggle.” Police figured this out by obtaining surveillance video showing the abduction.

Fletcher is listed as a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School under the name Liza Fletcher.

“Victim went running early morning, was abducted, and forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV,” police wrote.

They said Fletcher is a white female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 137 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, hair in a bun, a pink jogging top and purple running shorts. The suspect was described as an unknown male. People with information are encouraged to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS (2677). Others have described her hair as blonde.

Police gave additional details in a statement posted to Facebook:

At approximately 7:45 am, officers were dispatched to assist the University of Memphis police regarding a missing person that occurred in the area of Central and Zach Curlin. Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that a female was jogging in the area at approximately 4:20 am when an unknown individual approached her. The female was reportedly forced into an SUV and taken from the scene. The suspect was possibly in a dark color SUV traveling westbound on Central. Officers are working to gather additional information. Once we receive updated information, we will provide additional details.

In a short news conference, Memphis police said that the University of Memphis called the Memphis Police Department, and initially they were “handling possibly a missing person.”

Police then found video that showed a black SUV pull into the area across the street “where the victim was taken,” the police spokeswoman said. The video showed Fletcher was abducted, she said.

The suspect has not been identified.

Police said they were not aware of a connection to a dark SUV harassing members of the University of Memphis women’s cross country team.

4. Fletcher Showcased Pictures of Her Family on Social Media & Wrote About Her Love of True-Crime Podcasts

On her Facebook page, Fletcher showcased photos of her husband, Richie Fletcher, and their two young children. Her most recent post, in 2021, other than a profile picture of her family, reads, “Need a new general practitioner. Can someone recommend a good, easy to get an appointment of Dr or NP?”

Other photos show her wedding.

Fletcher’s Facebook posts were similarly typical. “I need tv show recommendations…? I’m up for older shows or newer ones,” read one. In one post, she told her friends she was looking for a new true-crime podcast.

She also wrote about running: “Long distance runners, what do you think is the best form of cross training?”

She wrote, “Best podcasts to listen to while running. I liked serial, up and vanished and dr death. I enjoy the happy hour and I’ll have another.”

Her Instagram page is filled with photos of her husbands and kids, biking, family trips and so forth. She wrote recently on Instagram,

The boys woke me with handmade cards, balloons and breakfast. I love my family. I am an imperfect mother. Everyday I am working to move from rigidity to flexibility, shame to grace, perfection and criticism to acceptance and gratefulness. I want to be a mom that is a safe place for the boys to feel, be themselves and fail while learning. As a raise these boys I am reteaching my inner child at the same time. Gotta give a shout out to @fletch_livves who goes through this process with me and loves me at the same time. #surrender

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Fletcher (@lizawfletcher)

@fletch_livves is the Instagram page of her husband, Richie Fletcher, a long-distance bicycle rider. In March, he wrote on Instagram, “8 years in the making with this smoking hot babe! Wouldn’t want it any other way.”

In February, Richie Fletcher wrote, “The boys and I had a blast chasing Mom around the mountains as she ran her first 50k trail run!”

5. Fletcher Is From a Well-Known Memphis Family

According to the Commercial Appeal, Fletcher is from a well-known family in Memphis. She is “the granddaughter of the late Joseph ‘Joe’ Orgill III,” described by the publication as a “Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist who has supported causes including Dixon Gallery and Gardens and Church Health.”

Orgill’s obituary says he left behind nine grandchildren at the time of his death.

She married Richard Fletcher III in 2014, Memphis Magazine reported. That article described the nuptials as a “Memorable Memphis Wedding.” Richard Fletcher III is also called Richie Fletcher.

The magazine described Fletcher as “a ‘natural’ girl — outdoorsy, athletic, and warm — and the plans for her wedding emanated from her personality and style.” The story noted that Fletcher’s parents, “Adele and Beasley Wellford, were happy to be able to give their daughter the woodland-themed wedding she envisioned.”

The story continued, “The wedding ceremony was held at nearby Second Presbyterian Church, which was indeed where the happy couple met; the officiant was Reverend Mitchell Moore. Echoing the naturalistic theme, Liza’s elegant wedding gown by Austin Scarlett was painted with pale mauve flowers.”

George Robertson, the senior pastor at Second Presbyterian Church, married Fletcher and her husband and told the Commercial Appeal, “She and her husband Ritchie are both very active and great leaders in our congregation. They have two little boys who have come up to me every week and give me a hug.”

