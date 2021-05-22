Clippers vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers (47-25) will take on the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks (42-30) in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 of the series kicking off on Saturday afternoon.

Game 1 (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the entire Clippers vs Mavs series online:

Clippers vs Mavericks Preview

This will be a rematch of the first round of last year’s Western Conference playoffs, which the Clippers won, 4-2. Los Angeles may have won the series, but Mavs superstar Luka Doncic was a thorn in the side of forward Marcus Morris last year, and he should prove to be a difficult task for L.A.’s defense once again. Doncic averaged 27.7 points, eight rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game on the season, and you can bet the Clippers will be keying in on him.

“What makes it so difficult to guard Luka is the dude’s built like a brick house,” Clippers guard Reggie Jackson said. “He’s 6’8, can pass, can put it on the deck…he’s fearless.”

“You’ve got to keep him off balance,” Clippers head coach Ty Lue said earlier this week when asked how the Clippers plan on defending Doncic. “He’s a great passer, great player. He’ll pick you apart if you blitz him. You can’t give him a steady diet of the same thing.”

One key matchup for the Clips will be Kristaps Porzingis, who will be guarded by Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka. Zubac filled in so capably for Ibaka in recent months when the injured veteran big man went down, he earned the starting center spot. Ibaka is back, and it will be interesting to see how he and Zubac handle Porzingis.

The Clippers are hoping this will be the year they can break the curse. Led by superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, LA. made an early exit in the semis last season, and the team doesn’t want to come up short again.

L.A. boasts the fourth-best three-point shooting team in NBA history, making 41.1% of their shots from downtown each game. The Clippers average just under 35 three-point shots taken each game, so Doncic and company are going to have to be on their toes.

“It’s a great matchup. They have a helluva team,” Doncic said heading into the matchup. “It’s going to be tough to beat them.”

Leonard averaged 24.8 points a game, while George scored 23.3 points per contest this year, but they are going to need their supporting cast to step up a bit more than normal throughout the playoffs. Players like Zubac and new veteran acquisition Rajon Rondo will be key for the Clips if they want to get to the finals and over the hump.

