How to Watch ‘CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends’ Online

Grammy-winning artist Nelly is about to become the first rapper to perform on “CMT Crossroads.” His episode, titled “Nelly & Friends,” premieres Wednesday, September 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

‘CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends’ Preview

Three-time Grammy award winning-artist Nelly is headlining the latest installment of “CMT Crossroads,” becoming the first rapper to be featured on the longrunning series. He will perform alongside country music superstars Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and BRELAND.

The press release teases:

A true genre-bending artist, Nelly makes his “Crossroads” debut as the series’ first hip hop headliner. The rap superstar first burst onto the country scene with “Over and Over,” his groundbreaking duet with Tim McGraw in 2004 which made history charting on multiple charts including the Rhythmic, Adult Top 40 and Hot Rap. Nelly continues to bring country music influences into his unique cross-format blend of music. Later this month, he’s slated to release his new country-inspired “Heartland” project, his first new album since 2013 dropping on August 27th. Nelly recently released his second single from the album, “High Horse” featuring Blanco Brown & BRELAND, plus teased a new song with “Cool Again” collaborator Kane Brown. The EP’s first single, “Lil Bit” with Florida Georgia Line was just awarded RIAA platinum certification and follows their diamond collaboration “Cruise” (BMLG Records). The 60-minute “CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends” special will feature new music from “Heartland” alongside high-energy performances of Nelly’s biggest chart-topping hits, including a few surprises celebrating the 20th anniversary of hit “Country Grammar.” In addition to Nelly, this marks first-time appearances from Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and BRELAND on the Crossroads stage; Florida Georgia Line returns to the legendary stage after teaming up with Backstreet Boys for a much-acclaimed episode in 2017.

“I’m excited to celebrate my music with my friends and fellow artists on “Crossroads!” said Nelly in a statement. “When people talk about me crossing lines and genres, I think about it more that music brings folks together.”

“CMT Crossroads” has been pairing artists from across the musical spectrum since its premiere in January 2002. Over the years, the show has spotlighted such duos as “Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Mumford & Sons and Emmylou Harris; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, and most recently, Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price,” according to the CMT press release.

“CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends,” premieres Wednesday, September 1 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CMT.