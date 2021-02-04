How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at CVS

COVID-19 vaccines have been tougher to get in some states, leaving many residents quite eager for the day when they can receive them at retail stores. CVS has announced that it will be administering novel coronavirus vaccines at many of its locations. If you’re interested, here are the details on how you can go about signing up for and receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS near you, if they are available.

Here Are the States Where CVS Is Administering Vaccines

CVS Pharmacies will administer the vaccine in multiple states starting February 11, including California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. CVS has noted that this is in partnership with state and federal vaccine programs.

Vaccines are first being administered at retail locations according to state priority guidelines.

To find out about vaccine eligibility near you, visit CVS’ website here and scroll down to the “Find Your Eligibility” portion of the webpage. Select the state where you live. If CVS is not yet administering vaccines near you, you’ll see a message saying it’s not available, along with a link to where you can find your state’s vaccination information and who is currently eligible to receive a vaccine. It’s possible that this section on CVS’ website won’t be updated until February 9, when registration for vaccines opens.

CVS noted the following states will have vaccines available, along with the number of stores involved. The specific stores weren’t listed.

California: 100 stores with 81,900 doses

Connecticut: 12 stores with 6,800 doses

Hawaii: 7 stores with 4,400 doses

Indiana: “CVS Health is also working directly with Indiana (utilizing two CVS Pharmacy locations) and Ohio (19) to provide in-store vaccinations to eligible populations using state allocations”

Maryland: 18 stores with 11,000 doses

Massachusetts: 18 stores with 21,600 doses

New Jersey: 27 stores with 19,900 doses

New York: 32 stores with 20,600 doses

Ohio: “CVS Health is also working directly with Indiana (utilizing two CVS Pharmacy locations) and Ohio (19) to provide in-store vaccinations to eligible populations using state allocations”

Rhode Island: 4 stores with 3,400 doses

South Carolina: 17 stores with 15,300 doses

Texas: 70 stores with 38,000 doses

Virginia: 28 stores with 26,000 doses

How to Register for a Vaccine at CVS

You can register for a CVS vaccine here. You can also register through the CVS Pharmacy app. Registration will be available for both the first and second dose, but will only be available according to your state’s priority guidelines.

If you don’t have online access, you can call 1-800-746-7287 to secure an appointment.

CVS has noted that the vaccine is only available by appointment and there are no walk-ins available.

Opportunities to book an appointment will begin on February 9 in Texas, and on the same date in many other states too. So if you don’t see an opportunity to book an appointment on the webpage, check back again on February 9. This is when booking will begin to be available at locations that are starting to vaccinate on February 11, CVS noted.

Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health, said in a statement about the vaccination effort: “Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner. This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic.”

