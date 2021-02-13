How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at Target

Many retail stores and pharmacies are starting to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. While some select Target stores are among those offering vaccinations, they are doing so in a different way than many other retail locations. Here is how you can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at a Target location near you.

Select Target Stores Are Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations, But Only Through CVS

Unlike many other locations, you can’t schedule a vaccination at a Target store directly on Target’s website. You’ll need to go through CVS.

Target’s COVID-19 page reads: “Target is working in close partnership with CVS to provide dressing rooms within our stores for CVS to administer coronavirus vaccines, following state and federal guidelines. Head to CVS.com to determine your eligibility and see if there’s a location near you currently offering the vaccine.”

The vaccinations at Target are set up this way because the pharmacies that are at Target retail stores are all run by CVS. Because of this, CVS is handling Target’s vaccinations rather than Target itself. In 2015, Target announced that CVS Health had acquired Target’s pharmacy and clinic businesses and would be operating all of Target’s in-store pharmacies.

To find the closest CVS Pharmacy at a Target near you, you can check the locator here. However, not all of these locations are going to be distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

How to Sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine at a CVS in a Target

Vaccines are being administered at select CVS pharmacies in Target and at select CVS stores according to state priority guidelines.

To find out about vaccines available near you, visit CVS’ website here and scroll down to the map that shows vaccine availability. Next to the map is a list of states where CVS is currently offering vaccinations. If your state is on that list, click on your state. You’ll then see details on who is eligible for CVS vaccinations, which cities are offering them, and whether the city is fully booked or not. Then click on “schedule an appointment now” if appointments are available in your city. You’ll take a screener to determine your eligibility and then continue from there. If you’re eligible, you’ll be told that you need to schedule two separate dates to ensure you get your vaccines within the required timeframe. You’ll once again be asked to enter your ZIP code or city and state, and this is the point where you’ll learn if there are any vaccines available near you. It’s on this page where you’ll see if any of these are at a Target location.

The states where CVS is currently offering vaccinations, as of the time of this article’s publication, include:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinios

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Other states may be added to this list later, so keep checking back on CVS’ map for updates.

Please note that just because your state is on this list, it doesn’t mean that the CVS at the Target near you has vaccines available. You’ll need to go through the full process on CVS’ website before you’ll know if you can go to your Target to get a vaccination.

Target Is Paying Frontline Employees to Get the Vaccine

Target, meanwhile, is paying its frontline employees to get the vaccine, the chain announced. Target is providing up to four hours of pay (two hours for each vaccine dose) to hourly team members who get the vaccine. They’re also providing free Lyft rides up to $15 each so members can get to and from their vaccine appointments.

Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer said in a statement: “Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different. As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need. As we have for the past year, we’ll continue to invest in our team’s pay and benefits so they can take care of themselves, each other and our guests.”

