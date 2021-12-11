Crosstown Shootout 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Cincy-Xavier Online

The Crosstown Shootout returns on Saturday night, with the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2) heading to the Cintas Center to take on the Xavier Musketeers (8-1) for what is always an intense rivalry game.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Cincinnati vs Xavier online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cincinnati vs Xavier live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FS1, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Cincinnati vs Xavier live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is only included in all of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cincinnati vs Xavier live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Cincinnati vs Xavier live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Cincinnati vs Xavier live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Cincinnati vs Xavier Basketball 2021 Preview

Xavier is coming off a dominant 96-50 win over Ball State on December 8. Forward Zach Freemantle led all scorers with 24 points, and guards Nate Johnson and Colby Jones added 14 points apiece in the win.

The Musketeers out-rebounded Ball State 51-26, and Xavier dished out 21 assists while holding the Cardinals to just seven all game. Now, they’ll welcome a tough Bearcats squad in one of the most anticipated rivalry games of the year.

“We have a ton of depth and we keep on telling all of our guys, listen, we all have to sacrifice in order to win,” said Xavier coach Travis Steele. “It’s part of it. We got a chance to be a really good team as long as we keep everybody on the boat and everybody moving forward.”

“I tell our guys all the time when you get up at 6 a.m. in the summer, these are the moments you live for, it’s the best rivalry in all of college basketball,” Steele added. “Some of our guys have never experienced it … the environment is going to be absolutely electric at 8:30 on Saturday night. It’s a player’s game. It’s all about toughness … that’s what wins this game.”

Cincinnati is fresh from a 73-58 win over Bryant on December 5. The Bearcats had four players score in double figures, with guard David DeJulius leading all scorers with 16 points. Forward Viktor Lakhin added a double-double, netting 13 points while hauling in 11 rebounds. Cincinnati pulled ahead in the second half, but it shot just 16-27 at the free-throw line, and it’ll have to clean that up against a team like Xavier.

“I’ll never sit here and say, ‘It’s just another game,’” Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller said about the Crosstown Shootout on Wednesday. “Every game is important to us, but these games have a little something extra to them. I think that’s really fun as a competitor, that’s the kind of stuff you live for.”

“(Xavier is) a real gifted group,” Miller added. “There’s a really good chance they’re one of the top 10 to 15 teams in college basketball at the end of the year, and they’ll have a real opportunity to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. We know that they’re a great opponent. Doesn’t mean we like them a whole lot over here, but I have a lot of respect for how good of a team they are.”

The Bearcats lead the all-time series, 51-37, but Xavier has won two in a row.