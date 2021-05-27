Cruz Azul vs Santos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Santos Laguna will host Cruz Azul at Estadio Corona on Thursday for the first leg of Liga MX’s 2021 Clausura final.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Preview

Santos Laguna, in search of their seventh league title, edged Monterrey 3-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinals then bested Puebla 3-1 a round later, getting 4 goals from midfielder Érick Aguirre.

“The group is committed,” defender Félix Torres said, according to the club’s English Twitter account. “The team is very happy with what we are achieving. We’ve reached this final through a lot of work, showing humility and sacrificing and we have to continue dreaming.”

Across their four contests during these playoffs, Guerreros have struck first just once.

“We’re that stone in your shoe,” manager Guillermo Almada said after his side eliminated Monterrey, according to The Athletic. “No one wants to face us, that I’m sure of. (The press) doubt us because you all focus on results and football is about other things: logic, an identity, merit. We’re going to go to war and we’re going to battle and play football against anyone that we face. I believe in my players to the death. If an opponent leaves their skin on the pitch, we’ll leave a piece of our finger.”

The 2020-21 Liga MX campaign’s top scorer stands between Santos Laguna and their first league title since the 2018 Clausura: Cruz Azul forward Jonathan Rodríguez. The 27-year-old amassed 12 goals during the 2020 Apertura (ranking first) and added 9 in the 2021 Clausura (tied for third).

He scored from the penalty spot in his side’s 4-3 aggregate victory over Toluca in the quarterfinals but was kept off the score sheet in the semifinals; fellow forward Santiago Ormeño notched the only goal of Cruz Azul’s 1-0 aggregate win over Pachuca.

Early in the calendar year, Rodríguez seemed primed for a departure from the club. Amid reports that a Chinese team offered Cruz Azul $6 million for his services, he appeared in a viral video that showed him breaking the team’s COVID-19 protocols at a party.

He remained with the team, however, and after a one-game suspension, scored in Cruz Azul’s 4-1 victory over Querétaro on Jan. 30.

La Máquina are looking for their ninth league title and first since 1997.

“We will not talk about what happened in the past with Jonathan because emotionally he was feeling bad after the video surfaced on Twitter,” manager Juan Reynoso told ESPN, according to AS. “He apologized to everyone including the rest of the team and the coaching staff. So far he is fulfilling everything he promised that day and his performance against Querétaro is a clear example of his compromise with the club.”

